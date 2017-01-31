Luxury automobile brands to open up in Anatolia

Luxury car brands are eyeing the Turkish market, as Italian luxury brand Maserati prepares to open multiple showrooms in Anatolian cities including, Ankara, Antalya, and Bursa, following Japanese brand Lexus's opening of a new showroom in the capital, the brand's second in Turkey after Istanbul.



Many luxury car brands that had showrooms in Istanbul alone until recently, have also decided to expand their operations in Anatolia. Sinan Saip Bel, manager of the Turkish distributor of Ferrari and Maserati, FerMas, said they will introduce the Maserati franchise in 2017.



Revealing that they have observed a high demand for Maseratis diesel engine models in different Anatolian cities, Bel said Maserati will open showrooms and service centers in different parts of Anatolia.



"We decided to pay attention to our customers and expand our operations this year and at first, we will open our Maserati showroom in Ankara at the end of March," Bel said.



"We will also open showrooms and services in Antalya and Bursa, in addition to our new Maserati showroom at Koç Towers in Ankara's Söğütözü," he said. "For the first time, we are aiming to take Maserati sales to three-digit numbers. We are also targeting to sell 15 Ferraris. We have already sold 12, which we will deliver within this year. If we can provide cars, our Ferrari sales might even exceed 20," he added.



Pointing out that the luxury car market is very limited, Bel said the number of sales for vehicles with a 2.0-liter or a more powerful engine, dropped to 5,000 from 6,500 last year. Saying that the market can also undergo sudden changes, he added that they run businesses with a long-term perspective, rather than on seasonal fluctuations.



This year, Ferrari will celebrate the 70th anniversary of its foundation. The world-famous brand will celebrate the occasion by making special editions of all the vehicles it has produced since its inception. It will produce 350 exlusive cars in five different models that will be sold to private customers determined by Ferrari. The company will send two of these tailor-made cars to Turkey. The value of the cars were estimated to be around 1 million euros.