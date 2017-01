One of Turkey's best footballers and midfielder of Barcelona, Arda Turan played basketball in a special event on Sunday.

In the Spor Toto All-Star 2017 match played between the teams of Europe and Asia, the star took to the basketball court in Istanbul instead of the Nou Camp, and even scored a three-pointer.Turan played in the Europe team, showing that he also has talent in basketball.When he needed a little assistance, one of his colleagues, Vladimir Stimac helped him score another point.