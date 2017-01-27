Anadolu Efes complete vital sweep of Darüşşafaka

Anadolu Efes moved within one victory of the playoff zone in the Turkish Airlines Euroleague and the team claimed a vital tiebreaker with a 93-81 victory over city rival Darüşşafaka Doğuş in the latest Istanbul derby at Abdi İpekci Arena. Efes sits in ninth place with a record of 9-10, which is one win less than eighth-placed Darüşşafaka.



By sweeping the season series, Efes also owns the tiebreaker. It was a game of runs that seemed destined to come down to the wire, but after the visitors, Darüşşafaka, clawed their way to within one midway through the fourth quarter, Brandon Paul scored five in a 9-0 run to finish off the game. Paul shot 5-for-9 from downtown to lead all Efes scorers with 21 points.



Thomas Heurtel added 17 points and 7 assists off the bench; Bryant Dunston scored 14 and Derrick Brown chipped in with 12 points. Brad Wanamaker led Darüşşafaka with 24 points and Ante Zizic dominated inside with 16 points and 18 rebounds. He set club records for rebounds and offensive rebounds (8). Adrien Moerman added 11 points and Birkan Batuk and Dairis Bertans each scored 10 for Darüşşafaka, outrebounding Efes 27-40.