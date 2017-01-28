Fenerbahçe keep to winning ways in EuroLeague

Fenerbahçe rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to defeat rival Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul 85-80 in the big Istanbul derby at Fenerbahçe Ülker Sports Arena. Fenerbahçe recorded its third straight win to improve to 13-7 and remain among the top four in the standings, while Galatasaray fell to 6-14 and last place.



With All-EuroLeague center Ekpe Udoh sidelined, Fenerbahçe saw another All-EuroLeague big man step up; Jan Vesely dominated with 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting plus 7 rebounds to lead the winners. Bobby Dixon added 17 points - including the go-ahead three-pointer, Luigi Datome posted 14 points and 6 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic also scored 14. Blake Schilb paced Galatasray with 21 points and 7 assists, Sinan Güler tallied 17 and 8 and Vladimir Micov scored 14 in defeat.



The Galatasaray guards started strong as Bruno Fitipaldo and Güler each had a three and 5 points in a 5-10 start. Datome jumpers and Vesely slams helped the hosts close the gap, but Güler's steal was followed by back-to-back threes by Micov and Güler to make it 11-22. After a Fenerbahçe timeout, Bogdanovic started to heat up, but Schilb connected from downtown to keep the visitors on top 19-27 after 10 minutes. Ahmet Düverioğlu took charge with three dunks for Fenerbahçe, but Schilb was just as effective for Galatasaray with a spin move and layup and a trio of assists to keep his team comfortably ahead. A pair of Schilb jumpers pushed the margin to 31-45. Threes by Datome and Dixon got the crowd involved, however a three-point play by Tibor Pleiss and another Micov triple gave Galatasaray a 14-point advantage. The difference was 15 before Bogdanovic banked in a shot to make it 41-54 at the break.



Güler remained hot for the start of the second half, but a determined Dixon helped narrow the gap to 51-61. Kostas Sloukas assisted on Vesely's alley-oop slam and then penetrated for a layup. Vesely's tip-in closed the gap to 57-63. The Fenerbahçe big man added a block and another put-back before Dixon hit a tough three to all but complete the comeback at 64-65. Alex Tyus spit free throws to end the third quarter at 64-66. However a Nunnally three and a Datome layup evened the score at 73-73 with five minutes to go. After a timeout, Schilb drilled a timeout, but the hosts kept the pressure on and Sloukas's layup gave Fenerbahçe its first lead, 77-76. Then Micov free throws made it 79-80 with 50 seconds left. Dixon drilled a clutch triple, Vesely drew an offensive foul from Micov and Datome hit 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game with 22.2 seconds remaining.