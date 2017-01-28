   
BASKETBALL
CATEGORIES
Close

Fenerbahçe keep to winning ways in EuroLeague

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published

Fenerbahçe rallied from a 15-point third-quarter deficit to defeat rival Galatasaray Odeabank Istanbul 85-80 in the big Istanbul derby at Fenerbahçe Ülker Sports Arena. Fenerbahçe recorded its third straight win to improve to 13-7 and remain among the top four in the standings, while Galatasaray fell to 6-14 and last place.

With All-EuroLeague center Ekpe Udoh sidelined, Fenerbahçe saw another All-EuroLeague big man step up; Jan Vesely dominated with 20 points on 8-of-9 shooting plus 7 rebounds to lead the winners. Bobby Dixon added 17 points - including the go-ahead three-pointer, Luigi Datome posted 14 points and 6 rebounds and Bogdan Bogdanovic also scored 14. Blake Schilb paced Galatasray with 21 points and 7 assists, Sinan Güler tallied 17 and 8 and Vladimir Micov scored 14 in defeat.

The Galatasaray guards started strong as Bruno Fitipaldo and Güler each had a three and 5 points in a 5-10 start. Datome jumpers and Vesely slams helped the hosts close the gap, but Güler's steal was followed by back-to-back threes by Micov and Güler to make it 11-22. After a Fenerbahçe timeout, Bogdanovic started to heat up, but Schilb connected from downtown to keep the visitors on top 19-27 after 10 minutes. Ahmet Düverioğlu took charge with three dunks for Fenerbahçe, but Schilb was just as effective for Galatasaray with a spin move and layup and a trio of assists to keep his team comfortably ahead. A pair of Schilb jumpers pushed the margin to 31-45. Threes by Datome and Dixon got the crowd involved, however a three-point play by Tibor Pleiss and another Micov triple gave Galatasaray a 14-point advantage. The difference was 15 before Bogdanovic banked in a shot to make it 41-54 at the break.

Güler remained hot for the start of the second half, but a determined Dixon helped narrow the gap to 51-61. Kostas Sloukas assisted on Vesely's alley-oop slam and then penetrated for a layup. Vesely's tip-in closed the gap to 57-63. The Fenerbahçe big man added a block and another put-back before Dixon hit a tough three to all but complete the comeback at 64-65. Alex Tyus spit free throws to end the third quarter at 64-66. However a Nunnally three and a Datome layup evened the score at 73-73 with five minutes to go. After a timeout, Schilb drilled a timeout, but the hosts kept the pressure on and Sloukas's layup gave Fenerbahçe its first lead, 77-76. Then Micov free throws made it 79-80 with 50 seconds left. Dixon drilled a clutch triple, Vesely drew an offensive foul from Micov and Datome hit 2 free throws to make it a two-possession game with 22.2 seconds remaining.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Basketball Anadolu Efes moved within one victory of the playoff zone in the Turkish...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS