Efes out to end losing run as Galatasaray look to turn luck

The race for the Euroleague playoffs is heating up tonight as Round 21 of the competition prepares for a couple match-ups you won't want to miss.



In the first match of the night, Galatasaray Odeabank (6-14) will be aiming to pick themselves up from last place in the standings as they take on Panathinaikos (11-9), who have seen their place in the playoffs jeopardized, with a run of four losses in six games.



The last four defeats for the Greens all came on the road and saw the team average just 69.8 points per game. Galatasaray, in contrast, have won its last two home games, carrying the load on the back of their firing offense, scoring 87 and then a club-record 102 points. In another important match tonight, Crvena Zvezda (12-8) will attempt to maintain its spectacular form as they host Anadolu Efes (9-11), who are in hot pursuit of a playoff spot.



The Serbian team, however, have won a club-record seven straight games and in that run allowed an average of just 67.2 points. Efes, on the other hand, need to reverse a three-game losing slide on the road but has a better chance than most of breaching Zvezda's formidable defense, after averaging 82.3 points per game, the third-highest in the league. They also lead the league in offensive rebounding, claiming 13.5 per game.



Last but not least, a rematch of one of the season's most exciting games comes from Spain, where Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz (12-8) will attempt to make it two out of two against a visiting Real Madrid (15-5) side.



The teams, however, have been heading in different directions in the recent weeks, with Baskonia losing three of its last four and seeing an eight-game home winning streak come to an end, while Madrid has won six consecutive games to surge to the top of the standings.



Expect a shoot-out between the fifth and second-highest scoring teams in the league, Baskonia averages 81 points per game compared to Madrid's 86.9.



In other developments, Maccabi Tel Aviv have released one of their top players, Sonny Weems, the club announced. Weems, who joined Maccabi on a two-year deal over the summer, led Maccabi in assists (3.4 per game) and was second in scoring (11.6 points per game.) and steals (0.95 per game) over 19 Turkish Airlines Euroleague games this season.



Weems was expected to be among the team leaders this season, but Maccabi have struggled to one of its worst-ever Euroleague seasons and is currently in 14th place with a 7-13 record. Maccabi were the third club in five Euroleague seasons for Weems, who previously suited up for Zalgiris Kaunas and CSKA Moscow. He was named in the All-Euroleague First Team with CSKA in 2013-2014 season, with whom he reached three consecutive Euroleague Final Fours between 2013 and 2015.