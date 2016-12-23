Trump picks vocal critics of China, regulation for economic advisors

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump appointed Peter Navarro, an economist who has urged a hard line on trade with China, to head a newly formed White House National Trade Council. Navarro is an academic and one-time investment adviser who has authored a number of popular books and made a film describing China's threat to the U.S. economy as well as Beijing's desire to become the dominant economic and military power in Asia.



Trump's team praised Navarro in a statement as a "visionary" economist who would "develop trade policies that shrink our trade deficit, expand our growth, and help stop the exodus of jobs from our shores."



Trump, a Republican, made trade a centerpiece of his presidential campaign and railed against what he said were bad deals the United States had made with other countries. He has threatened to hit Mexico and China with high tariffs once he takes office on Jan. 20.



Navarro, 67, is a professor at University of California, Irvine, and advised Trump during the campaign. He has authored several books including "Death by China: How America Lost its Manufacturing Base," which was made into a documentary film. As well as describing what he sees as America's losing economic war with China, Navarro has highlighted concerns over environmental issues related to Chinese imports and the theft of U.S. intellectual property.



While Trump in the statement praised the "clarity" of Navarro's arguments and the "thoroughness of his research," few other economists have endorsed Navarro's ideas.



Navarro has also suggested a stepped-up engagement with Taiwan, including assistance with a submarine development program. He argued that Washington should stop referring to the "one China" policy, but stopped short of suggesting it should recognize Taipei, saying: "There is no need to unnecessarily poke the Panda."



China considers Taiwan a renegade province and has never renounced the use of force to bring it under its control. China's foreign minister Wang Yi said in an interview carried on Thursday in the Communist Party of China's official newspaper that China-U.S. relations face new uncertainties but with mutual respect for core interests they will remain stable. "Only if China and the United States respect each other and give consideration to other's core interests and key concerns can there be long-term, stable cooperation, and effect win-win mutual benefit," Wang said.



After his Nov. 8 election win, Trump stoked China's ire when he took a telephone call from Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in a break with decades of precedent that cast doubt on his incoming administration's commitment to Beijing's "one China" policy.



Trump has vowed to pull the United States out of the TPP, a free-trade pact aimed at linking a dozen Pacific Rim nations that President Barack Obama signed in February. It has not been ratified by the U.S. Senate.



The president-elect has also vowed to renegotiate the NAFTA pact with Canada and Mexico, saying it had cost American jobs.



The president-elect on Wednesday also named billionaire Carl Icahn, a vocal critic of what he calls government overregulation, to serve as a special adviser to overhaul "strangling regulations."



The 80-year-old Icahn, known as an aggressive, activist investor, will not serve as a government employee, will receive no salary and will not be bound by ethics rules requiring him to divest his investments.



He said U.S. President Barack Obama had crippled America's business owners with what he says is more than $1 trillion in new regulations and over 750 billion hours dealing with paperwork. "It's time to break free of excessive regulation and let our entrepreneurs do what they do best: create jobs and support communities," he said.



Icahn is already reported to have helped Trump pick candidates to fill his cabinet, including a climate-change denier to head the Environmental Protection Agency.



"Carl was with me from the beginning and with his being one of the world's great businessmen, that was something I truly appreciated," Trump said in a statement. "He is not only a brilliant negotiator, but also someone who is innately able to predict the future especially having to do with finances and economies," the real estate billionaire added. "His help on the strangling regulations that our country is faced with will be invaluable," the president-elect said. Icahn will also play a role in the selection of a new chairman for the Securities and Exchange Commission, the regulator that serves as the referee for his battles with corporations. Trump's choice of a major corporate investor to play a role in rewriting regulations that could affect those companies' renewed concerns about conflicts of interest in the next administration.



Icahn is a New York City native like Trump. He began his career on Wall Street in 1961, and has held substantial or controlling stakes in numerous American companies over the years, including RJR Nabisco, Texaco, Philips Petroleum, Western Union, Gulf & Western, Viacom, Revlon, Time Warner, Motorola, Chesapeake Energy, Dell, Netflix, Apple and eBay. He also owned the last glitzy Trump casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, the Trump Taj Mahal, until it finally failed and closed last month after going through two bankruptcy reorganizations since it opened in 1990. Icahn took over the casino in 2014, but said it had lost $350 million over just a few short years.