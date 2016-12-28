Mall stakeholders seek ways to ease currency pressures

Shopping center investors, who have become the targets of retailers due to the rise in foreign exchange, are in talks with banks to hedge the exchange rate risk.



Shopping center investors, who were exposed to retailers' call "to either return to the Turkish lira or cut the rents" in the last quarter of the year due to the rising exchange rate, have taken action in order to find a solution pleasing to all parties.



Hulusi Belgü, the resident of the Turkish Council of Shopping Centers (AYD), said it is not possible to return to the Turkish lira completely since the shopping malls have credit debts in foreign currency, but that the Council is working on new financial instruments to avoid exchange rate fluctuations. He stressed that retailers have complained mostly about the fluctuation in the exchange rate and that this problem has not fallen from the agenda because of its continuing importance.



"It is not right to bring the exchange rate risk down on one side. We are working on a method that will please both retailers and investors. We have an option to hedge the exchange rate risk," Belgü said, suggesting that they are trying to find a solution that will involve retailers, investors and bankers all together. Belgü explained that they have already been in talks with three banks, and declared: "We will solve this issue in the first quarter of 2017 and start using the new financial instrument."



Hulusi Belğü said shopping malls can provide short term support to tenants, but a complete return to the Turkish lira does not seem sustainable. Stating that they are working on a model that will help retailers with their credit needs, Belgü recalled that financing shopping mall investments is done with foreign currency and that 10-15 year loans are being used, highlighting that investors rent properties with foreign currency so as to avoid exposure to the speculation that impacts foreign currency.



"Under these circumstances, a return to the Turkish lira does not seem likely. The tenants also prefer to pay rent with foreign currency in normal circumstances since they have to make an increase in the inflation rate when they sign the contract in Turkish lira," Belgü said. He also added that the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) and the Consumer Price Index (CPI) have increased more than foreign exchange over the last year, which means that paying rents in foreign currency has served the interests of both tenants and investors.