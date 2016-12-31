SBK Holding to acquire Borajet

Founded with a view to operating in regional air transportation in 2007, Borajet Airways is set to be acquired by SBK Holding. According to BloombergHT, Yalçın Ayaslı, a U.S.-based Turkish businessperson who is the owner of Borajet, and SBK Holding shook hands on the deal.



SBK Holding, which facilitates investments of foreign funds in foreign companies operating in Turkey, owned by Sezgin Baran Korkmaz, will pay $260 million to acquire Borajet. Having 13 airplanes in its fleet, Borajet is among the official sponsors of Fenerbahçe F.C., one of the major football clubs in Turkish Super League.



With a crew of 543 employees, Borjet Airways has Embraer - E190, Embraer - E195, Global XRS, and Hawker 900 XP jets in its fleet. Borejet also provides charter flights to over 10 countries at 32 flight points with Borajet Charter, established in 2014.