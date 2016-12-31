Templeton partners with Doğtaş Kelebek

Franklin Templeton Investments, one of the world's largest investment funds, led by the investment guru Mark Mobius, has purchased Turkish company Doğtaş Kelebek's shares. Franklin Templeton Investments has signed a partnership deal with Doğtaş Kelebek Mobilya, the only company from the furniture sector that has been included in the "Turkey's Most Valuable Brands - Turkey 100" list prepared by Brand Finance.



Franklin Templeton purchased Doğtaş Kelebek shares at a nominal value of TL 3,524,082. The share transactions were held on Friday. In the statement released by the company to the Public Disclosure Platform (PDP), it is noted that there are no transfer or sales-blocking records on the shares subject to the sale.



Commenting on the issue, Doğtaş Kelebek Chairman Davut Doğan said there has been no decline in confidence in Turkey following the attempted coup on July 15, and that the interest of foreign investors has continued. "We continued our investments, especially with our company and our brands, during this period. Additional investments continue in our Kelebek facilities in Düzce," Doğan said. He also announced that the company aims to achieve 40 percent growth in 2017.



Doğan also noted that Franklin Templeton's investment in both Turkey and their company has been a source of motivation for them, pointing out that the multinational has nearly 70 years of experience and is one of the world's largest funds, with a record of investments in more than 150 countries as well as important brand investments in Turkey.



CEO Mobius, known as an investment guru in international markets, announced earlier in July that they were looking for investment opportunities in Turkish markets. He also noted that they were taking a closer look at Turkey and evaluating the investment opportunities in the country.