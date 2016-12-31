Turkey applies 20 pct discount for pass fee in Osman Gazi Bridge

The Transportation, Maritime, and Communication Minister Ahmet Arslan announced on Saturday that the ministry applied a 20 percent discount for the passage fee in the Osman Gazi Bridge, which is the world's fourth longest suspension bridge with the largest central span.

The pass fee of the bridge was nearly 89 Turkish liras before the discount dropped it to 65,65 Turkish liras.

Minister Arslan also announced that the passage fee for the Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, Istanbul's third bridge linking the European and Asian sides of the city, has been determined as 15 Turkish liras.

The Yavuz Sultan Bridge was opened to traffic in August. It was built above the northern part of the Bosporus Strait, and was named after the 16th century Ottoman Sultan Selim I, whose rule marked the expansion of the Empire's burgeoning world power in the Middle East.

All trucks and heavy-duty vehicles are directed to the bridge to ease traffic on the other bridges, as well as cut congestion and pollution in Istanbul.

Minister Arslan had said that the projects were not only conducted with the help of bureaucrats and company owners but also with the contributions, tremendous leg work and the brilliant mind work of Turkish engineers, technicians and many others.

Numerous other mega projects, such as Istanbul's third airport, Kanal Istanbul, Istanbul Finance Center, are expected to contribute to the country's 2023 vision, a set of goals to be reached by Turkey for its centennial celebrations.