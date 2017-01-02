Business world hopeful about 2017

Turkish businesspeople forecast that the troubles of 2017 will not recur in 2017, which they expect to feature economy. The members of the business world agree that the economic measures taken this year will yield impacts next year.



Nail Olpak, the president of Independent Industrialists' and Businessmen's Association, underscored that a troubled year has been left behind and that Turkey, which is ranked fourth among the G20 countries following India, China and Indonesia, is positively distinguished from the emerging markets with its 4.5 percent growth rate in the second quarter of 2016. He further noted that in the third quarter the Turkish economic visibly slowed down by contracting 1.8 percent, which corresponded to a 2.2 growth rate in the first nine months of the year. Drawing attention to global economic circumstances striving to balance amid the FED's (U.S. Federal Reserve Bank) interest rate hike, uncertainties in the EU area due to Brexit and a slowing-down Chinese economy, all of which created a negative impact on the Turkish economy, Olpak remarked that exports and investments in 2017 must be increased with new trade agreements. He also stressed the necessity to update the scope of existing trade agreements. Olpak also indicated that the recently announced decisions of the Economic Coordination Board will boost the real sector next year.



Ahmet Zorlu, the chairperson of Zorlu Holding, noted that Turkey may secure a growth rate of 5 percent in the long run and drew attention to the expansionary monetary policy of the European Central Bank, which he considers a positive development as it will ease the troubles in the European market, which in return will yield positive outcomes for Turkey.



Ali Kibar, the chairperson of Kibar Holding, underscored that the weakening Turkish Lira may facilitate the Turkish business entities to enter markets in which they have not been able to compete.



The CEO of Kale Group Zeynep Bodur Okyay highlighted that they observe a powerful will governing Turkey, which gives them hope for the future.



Mustafa Koca, the chairperson of Lions of Anatolian Businessmen Association, noted that they hope that 2017 will be a year to overcome troubles and manipulations and they expect in 2017 a Turkey that will have dealt with the change of a governmental system, guaranteed the peace process in Syria, controlled the terror within the country and found a ground on which to better communicate in global politics. Koca further remarked that they foresee a year that recovers a regrowth trend in 2017, which will completely reverse the economic performance from the last quarter of 2016. Therefore, he underscored, 2017 is for them a year of hope and bigger initiatives.