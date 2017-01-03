Trump's Indonesian business partner 'eyeing presidency'

Donald Trump's Indonesian business partner has revealed he may follow the example of the brash US billionaire and run for president, a report said yesterday. Hary Tanoesoedibjo, who is building two Trump Organization projects, told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation he was considering becoming a candidate in Indonesia's 2019 presidential elections for the sake of the country.



"If there is no one I can believe who can fix the problems of the country, I may try to run for president," said the media mogul and property developer, who has his own political party.



"We need a leader with integrity who can bring a solution for the country," the 51-year-old billionaire added. If Tanoesoedibjo were to be successful, it could mean there are two world leaders who have been business partners. In Indonesia, Tanoesoedibjo is working on a Trump project outside Jakarta and one on the resort island of Bali, with both in the early stages.



The project close to Jakarta is a 700-hectare (1,700-acre) development that includes a luxury hotel, a golf course, a country club and villas, according to the Trump Hotels website.