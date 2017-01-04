New tolls for Eurasia Tunnel, valid as of today

Tolls for the newly-opened Eurasia Tunnel have increased, with the fees for automobiles (TL 15) and minibuses (TL 22.50) reset at TL 16.60 and TL 24.90 respectively.



According to a statement released by the press department of the Ministry of Transportation, Maritime Affairs and Communication, the toll for the tunnel has been revised from TL 15 ($4.17), the original passage fee since it opened on Dec. 20 with a grand ceremony attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.



The statement stipulates that as of 7 a.m. today, the fee for automobiles, previously TL 15, has changed to TL 16.60, and the fee for minibuses, previously TL 22.50, has changed to TL 24.90.



The updated tolls will be valid until Feb. 1, 2018. The revenue collected since the opening of the Eurasia Tunnel will be transferred to the account opened by the Ministry of Family and Social Policy for the families of martyrs and veterans.



The Eurasia Tunnel is a megaproject that allows automobiles transit access between the Asian and European sides of Istanbul under the Bosporus strait and has cost an estimated $1.25 billion. It collects tolls via automated systems with no option for cash payments, as opposed to the Free Toll Collection System used on the Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge. There are also no exclusive lanes for Electronic Toll Collection System (OGS) or Fast Toll Collection System users.