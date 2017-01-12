THY targets $10.1 billion in revenue

Turkish Airlines (THY) has issued a statement through the Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) saying that it aims to obtain $10.1 billion in revenue in 2017.



"THY aims to carry a total of 69 million passengers, including 32 million in domestic flights and 37 million in international flights, in 2017," the statement revealed.



"Meanwhile, Turkish Airlines increased its total number of passengers by 2.5 percent year-on-year in 2016, a stock exchange filing report revealed yesterday.



Passenger numbers rose to 62.8 million in 2016 from 61.2 million the previous year. The numbers of passengers carried on domestic and international flights were up 3.8 percent and 1.5 percent respectively in the same period.