Turkish company named among largest in Russia

Turkish construction company Rönesans has outperformed Russian giants like Yandex and Kasperksy to claim the 82nd spot on "the largest 200 private companies in Russia" list by Forbes.



The Russian issue of the American business magazine recently revealed its list, where Rönesans, which was founded by Turkish businessman Erman Ilıcak, overtook many well-known Russian companies such as S7, UTair, Evrocement, Morton, Azbuka Vkusa, Crocus Group, Yandex, Kasperksy and Capital Group.



Established in St. Petersburg in 1993 by 26-year-old Ilıcak, Rönesans ranked 44th on the "Top 250 International Contractors" list prepared by the American Engineering News Record magazine in 2016.



Meanwhile, petroleum company Lukoil, of which Azerbaijani businessman Vagit Alekperov is a major shareholder, ranked first in the list. It was followed by Surgutneftgaz, Magnit Markets, X5 retail market chains and GSM operator Beeline.