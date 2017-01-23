BIST 100 index exceeds pre-July 15 level

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index rose by 7.73 percent in the last two weeks, returning to its level prior to the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) attempted coup on July 15.



The BIST 100 index, which completed the day on July 15, 2016 at 82,623.83 points before FETÖ's coup attempt, depreciated by 7.08 percent on the first trading day after the coup attempt and fell to 70,426.16 points within the following four trading days.



The BIST 100 index, which moved within the band of 73,000-79,000 points in the following months, completed 2016 at 78,938.66 points with a return of 8.94 percent on an annual basis despite the negative developments throughout the rest of the year.



Starting a sales-dominated year after the U.S. dollar and the euro saw record high levels against the Turkish lira, the BIST 100 index rose again after falling to 75,656.75 points in the first few days of the year. The BIST 100 index entered an upward trend from the second week of the year, gaining 7.73 percent to the investor in two weeks, exceeding the pre-July 15 level six months later by completing this week at 83,067.15 points.