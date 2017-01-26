4 consortia submit bids for Çanakkale 1915 bridge tender

Four consortia have submitted bids for a tender to to build and operate the 10 billion lira ($2.62 billion) Çanakkale 1915 suspension bridge over the Dardanelles Straits, a transport ministry official said.



"The tender will be held at 10:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT) today and the winning company will be announced by this evening," the official told Reuters.

Slated for completion by 2023, construction of the Çanakkale 1915 Bridge will mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Turkish Republic by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk.

Accordingly, whichever consortium offers the shortest projected completion term under the build-operate-transfer model and transfers it to the government will be chosen for the construction phase of the project.

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said in October that Asian and Turkish contractors had shown interest in the project and added that the construction of a 3.7-km (2.3-mile) bridge named "Çanakkale 1915" was expected to start on March 18, 2017 - the anniversary of one of the Ottoman Empire's final victories.



Yıldırım said it would take around five years to complete.



Turkey has forged ahead with ambitious infrastructure projects under President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, including one of the world's largest suspension bridges across the Bosporus Strait in Istanbul which opened in August.