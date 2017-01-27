Boeing sees more airliner deliveries, lower defense sales

Boeing Co. beat Wall Street expectations for fourth-quarter profit despite a slump in revenue from its defense business, and it forecasts that deliveries of commercial jets will rise in 2017 after slipping last year. Boeing said that it expects full-year earnings in 2017 to be roughly in line with analysts' forecasts, although its revenue prediction fell short of Wall Street targets.



On a call with analysts and reporters, Boeing executives spoke positively about the potential for higher defense spending, lower taxes and less regulation under the new administration. They even downplayed the sting of President Donald Trump's tweets and comments last month about the high price of new Air Force One planes. Boeing and European rival Airbus have boomed in recent years from global economic growth, better profitably among major world airlines, and a rise in travel in developing markets, especially Asia, all of which have raised demand for jets. Jet fuel prices spiked twice in the past decade, creating a rush for more fuel-efficient planes. And low interest rates made planes more affordable.



Both big plane makers have order backlogs that will last for years. However, they are likely to face more competition in the next few years for sales of their workhorse models, the Boeing 737 and Airbus A320. Canada's Bombardier and Russia and China are in various stages of delivering similar-sized, single-aisle jetliners. Boeing predicted that 2017 revenue from its defense and space business could fall by up to 5 percent, including a drop in sales of military jets, which the company blamed on the timing of some aircraft deliveries. Boeing is in the design stage of work on customizing 747 jumbo jets to replace the current Air Force One fleet. Trump tweeted "costs are out of control, more than $4 billion. Cancel order!" Boeing said Wednesday that net income in the fourth quarter was $1.63 billion, up 59 percent from a year earlier. Revenue fell 1 percent to $23.29 billion.