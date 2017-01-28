Eurasia Tunnel to serve 24 hours as of Jan 31

According to a statement released by Eurasia Tunnel Operation Construction and Investment Inc. (ATAŞ), the Eurasia Tunnel, which has reduced the intercontinental journey between Kumkapı and Koşuyolu, one of the most traffic congested routes in Istanbul, to five minutes, will begin serving 24 hours a day on Jan. 31, 2017 as of 7 a.m.



The Eurasia Tunnel will continue to serve between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. until Jan. 30 due to work on the integration of traffic systems.



The current tolls for automobiles and minibuses are TL 16.60 ($4.2) and TL 24.90 respectively.