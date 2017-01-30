Turkish Airlines offers fee waivers, refunds to passengers barred from US

Turkish Airlines has offered passengers who have flights booked with the airline to rebook or get a refund on their tickets if their travel plans were cancelled due to the sudden U.S. travel ban on seven Muslim-majority countries.

According to the statement released by Turkish Airlines on Monday, the company will not ask for any cancellation fee from passengers from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen who were affected by Trump's decision.

Etihad, Emirates, Virgin Atlantic, British Airways and Qantas Airlines are also offering rebooking and refund options to affected passengers.

Airbnb said it would offer free accommodation "to refugees and anyone not allowed in the U.S."

Trump's immigration ban bars citizens of Libya, Sudan, Somalia, Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Yemen from U.S. entry for the 90-day period that began when he signed the executive order last Friday.

Since Trump made the order official, mass demonstrations have erupted at airports across the country where many who arrived in the U.S. after the executive action was enforced are still detained, signaling mass discontent with what many who flocked to the transit hubs say is an effort that directly targets Muslims.

Despite the outpouring of criticism, Trump remained resolute Monday that his order is the right way to "MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN!" from "A lot of bad 'dudes' out there!"

"Where was all the outrage from Democrats and the opposition party (the media) when our jobs were fleeing our country?" Trump said, using a phrase that his administration last week decided to use to refer to the press.