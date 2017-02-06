Turkey to form new credit guarantee fund

State-owned Halkbank is set to establish an additional credit guarantee fund to the existing Credit Guarantee Fund (KGF) in the upcoming months.



Mehmet Şimşek, Deputy Prime Minister in charge of the economy, said the second credit guarantee fund will be established by Halkbank in order to increase and accelerate tradesmen and craftsmen's access to financing. Pointing to the fact that the fund will start operations over the next few months, Şimşek stated it will enable credit guarantee transactions to be held in a more competitive environment and allow companies to make benefit of TL 250 billion worth of bail volume in a quicker way.



Şimşek shared information about studies that are being conducted to facilitate tradesmen and craftsmen's access to financing, saying that the maximum limit of the fund that the Treasury can transfer to the KGF was increased to TL 25 billion from TL 2 billion with a regulation on Jan. 19.



According to Şimşek, a TL 250 billion worth of bail volume is expected to be created with the new limit increase. The new credit guarantee fund to be established by Halkbank will provide 100 percent bail to tradesmen and craftsmen.



With the new credit guarantee fund, credit guarantee transactions will be made in a more competitive environment and firms will be able to benefit more rapidly from the bail volume of TL 250 billion.