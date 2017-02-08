   
BUSINESS
CATEGORIES
Close

Nordstrom shares fall after Trump slams retailer for dropping deal with Ivanka Trump

COMPILED FROM WIRE SERVICES
ISTANBUL
Published
In this Feb. 1, 2017, photo, Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, waves as they walk to board Marine One in Washington. (AP Photo)
In this Feb. 1, 2017, photo, Trump, accompanied by his daughter Ivanka, waves as they walk to board Marine One in Washington. (AP Photo)
Related Articles

Nordstrom Inc's shares briefly dropped about 0.7 percent in volume spike on Wednesday after President Donald Trump criticized the retailer for what he said was its unfair treatment of his daughter Ivanka.

However, the store's shares quickly turned positive again, regaining ground after the tweet.

"My daughter Ivanka has been treated so unfairly by @Nordstrom. She is a great person -- always pushing me to do the right thing! Terrible!," Trump said in a post on Twitter.

Bloomberg reported last week that the retailer was winding down its relationship with the Ivanka Trump brand.

Last Thursday night Nordstrom announced it had stopped selling his first daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion line. The company cited the brand's performance. Neiman Marcus also appears to have stopped selling her jewelry.

The move by Nordstrom Inc. came amid a social media campaign called "Grab Your Wallet," urging a boycott of stores that stock Ivanka Trump or Donald Trump products.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Business Facebook Inc is doubling its bereavement leave for employees and also...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS