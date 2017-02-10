Singapore Airlines to buy 39 Boeing planes worth $13.8B

Singapore Airlines (SIA) announced yesterday an order for a total of 39 Boeing passenger planes worth $13.8 billion as part of its growth plans for the next decade. The carrier said in a statement that it had signed a letter of intent with the U.S. manufacturer for 20 777-9s and 19 787-10s, with options for six more of each aircraft, bringing the total to 51 if exercised.



"Today's major order for widebody aircraft enables us to continue operating a modern and fuel-efficient fleet, providing the SIA Group with additional expansion opportunities to ensure that we retain our industry-leading position," chief executive Goh Choon Phong said in a statement. "We are continuing to invest for the future of the SIA Group. This order is also another demonstration of our commitment to further growing the Singapore hub, as we will be able to offer even more travel options for our customers."



SIA said General Electric's GE9X is the sole engine type for the 777-9s, which are intended largely for long-haul routes. It added it has selected the Rolls-Royce Trent 1000 engine for the 787-10s, which are for use on medium-range routes. The airline said Tuesday it booked a net profit of Sg$177 million ($125 million) in the third quarter to December, down 35.6 percent from the same period last year.