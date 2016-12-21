Argentine documentary explores links between meat consumption, masculinity

Organized by the Turkish Foundation of Cinema and Audio-Visual Culture (TURSAK), in collaboration with the Culture and Tourism Ministry, the 19th Rendezvous Istanbul International Film Festival that began on Dec. 16 has continued screenings of gastronomic films accompanied by some special presentations.



The film "Todo Sobre el Asado [Everything about Asado]," which talks about meat consumption in Argentina, has hit the silver screen followed by a presentation by İlkay Kanık of Beykent University's Department of Gastronomy and Culinary Arts.



Pointing out, that a few films have recently focused on meat consumption, Kanık said, "While many documentaries question whether meat consumption is indeed necessary, some films, on the other hand, introduce and promote special meat cultures."



"Asado is Argentina's meat-eating culture, similar our own meat-eating culture, including the sacrificial culture and barbecue culture. On average, an Argentine consumes 40 kilos of meat annually, compared to 25 kilos in the U.S. and 18 kilos in Europe." Kanık said.



Suggesting that eating meat is partly a masculine activity and the documentary centers around this particular issue, he said, those who prepare barbecues are always men, and women are usually out of this picture.



"There is a relationship between meat and masculinity, and there have been many academic studies on this. The film can also be viewed from this point of view, and it also has a witty narration," Kanık said.



"It is also a fun movie to learn about both 'Asado,' forms of meat consumption and the relationship between meat and masculinity," he said.



Mariano Cohn and Gaston Duprat, the directors of the film about Argentina's grilling culture, do not only focus on a culinary culture, but also mirror a social life by depicting a ritual that is an important part of life in the Argentine society.