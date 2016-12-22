Turkish film questions borders, women's issues and smuggling

Written and directed by Tayfur Aydın, Turkish drama "Siyah Karga" (Black Crow) hits Turkish theaters tomorrow. The film premiered on Tuesday at Beyoğlu Cine Majestic in Istanbul.



Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) following the premiere, the director, Aydın,said that filming "Black Crow" took a month and was set in three different countries. Stressing that the film crew conducted a detailed study prior to filming, Aydın said: "We finished filming 'Black Crow' in 2015. The film is set in three countries: on the Iraqi border, Turkey, including the provinces of Istanbul, Batman, Hasankeyf, Bitlis, Siirt and Van, and Paris, France."





Aydın claimed that the shoot took place in very harsh weather conditions. Most of the actors traveled on mules for the first time for the film.



The director shed light on the plot: "I have a unique approach to borders. I always think about the concept of borders, how people leave their lives behind and set off for a new life, their loss and gains because our lives are very similar to their lives. We left our villages and families behind and set off for new lives in big cities. We experience the same conflicts between our new lives and old lives. I wanted to put this idea on the big screen. I am familiar with the Iraqi actors featured in the film. I know the problems they experience in their real lives as well."



Aydın claimed that the shoot took place in very harsh weather conditions: "I am familiar with this climate. We did not have a hard time as we even assessed the fog prior to the filming but the conditions were very harsh for the actors. In the end, they had to climb a mountain early in the morning. Moreover, it is very hard to work with mules. Most of the actors traveled with the mules for the first time for the film. For them, it was very difficult and cold, but I enjoyed it. The setting and the climate were exactly to my taste, and I cannot say that the filming was very hard for me."



Actor Aydın Orak, who plays the smuggler in the film, said it was not hard to play the smuggler and said: "I knew a couple of smugglers before. I grew up on the Syrian border between the land mines. I lost many of my friends to the land mines. Tayfur (the director) is my close friend and offered me this character. After reading the script, I thought that I could bring something to the film."







Orak added that his character speaks Kurdish throughout the film. "I believe that all languages require a special kind of acting, and I believe that I could not have managed to animate the smuggler if I had spoken Turkish during the filming. If I had spoken Turkish, the character would have been entirely changed. Hence, every language has an acting style. This character is highly related to Kurdish and the region. I am also a person who can see the differences between two languages. Kurdish and Turkish are two different languages. Their styles in art are different as well. When you assume a character while acting, these differences surface."



Filmed for TRT TV movies with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry, "Black Crow" made its world premiere at the Istanbul Film Festival and was screened at the International Antalya Film Festival and the Bosporus Film Festival where the film won the award for "Best Director of Cinematography."



Starring Şebnem Hassanisougi, Aziz Çapkurt and Murat Toprak in the lead roles, "Black Crow" follows the actress Sara, who is of Iranian descent and lives in France; she has to return to her homeland after a phone call from her father. Sara, who is banned from entering the country by the Iranian regime due to some scenes in the films that she starred in, decides to travel to Iran illegally through the Turkish border. Sara asks the help of a Turkish tourism guide, Yılmaz, and manages to arrive at the border town of Hakkari. Mehmet Selim, a friend of Yılmaz, joins them on the road; however, the trip turns out to be more dangerous than they had expected. During the trip, the travelers face the danger of getting caught by both Turkish and Iranian soldiers, and Sara discovers a truth that she has never dreamed of.