Directed by Justin Kurzel, 'Assassin's Creed' hits theaters today

A silver screen adaptation of the popular videogame franchise "Assassin's Creed" hits Turkish movie theaters today.



Turkish film critics, however, were unmoved by the adaptation. Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) after the Turkish premiere of the film, Sinefesto's Editor in Chief Serkan Baştimar said the film took really long to give the audience its focal point and overall it was a disappointment. He also criticized the film for not introducing anything new cinematographically.



"Director Kurzel, who won the hearts of film critics and audiences alike with his previous film 'Macbeth,' presented the adaptation of a video game with the same cast this time. However, the Michael Fassbender, Marion Cottilard and Kurzel combination did not work this time. The only good thing about 'Assassin's Creed' was its soundtrack and the scores. The rest is no different than a mediocre adaptation. Though it might satisfy the fans of the video game, it offers nothing new in the name of cinema," Baştimar said.



Meanwhile, film critic Mert Tanöz also acknowledged the films epic music and incredible visual effects, but said it was nothing more than a typical cinematic adaptation of a popular video game.



Talking about the plot of the film, Tanöz said, "Justin Kurzel, the director of last year's 'Macbeth' adapted one of the most popular video games in recent years 'Assassin's Creed' for the big screen. It stars Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard, with who Kurzel also worked in 'Macbeth.' The film offers a different perspective to the history of Hassan-i Sabbah and the Hashshashin."



The 3D movie, adapted from the namesake video game, aims to draw sci-Fi and action lovers to the cinema halls. Co-written by Michael Lesslie, Adam Cooper and Bill Collage, "Assassin's Creed" stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard, Jeremy Irons, Brendan Gleeson and Ariane Labed in the leading roles.



The film, an American-French co-production, follows Callum Lynch who is able to access the memories of his ancestors. After his genetic code is broken, Lynch is able to vividly experience the memories of his ancestor Aguilar who lived in 15th century Spain.



The young man learns that he is the descendant of an "Assassin" and decides to stand up against the Templars, an oppressive and powerful organization, with the new skills he acquires from the memories of his ancestor. Lynch uses his ancestor's knowledge and experience to bring down the Templars, who survived to present day.