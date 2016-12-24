10 films debut in Turkish theaters this week

Collateral Beauty



Starring award-wining actors Will Smith, Kate Winslet, Naomie Harris, Edward Norton, Helen Mirren and Keira Knightley, "Collateral Beauty" aims to deliver a message that life is worth living even if tragedies happen. The American production is directed by David Frankel.



Assassin's Creed



Adapted from a namesake video game, "Assassin's Creed" stars Michael Fassbender, Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons. The 3D film follows the adventures of a convict who is invited to a private company to relive his ancestor Aguilar's memories.



La Fille Inconnue (The Unknown Girl)



A young doctor fails to help a girl who shows up in her door and later discovers that her dead body was found by the police. In order to ease her consciousness, the doctor tries to find who she was. Co-directed by Jean Pierre Dardenne and Luc Dardenne, the French production stars Adele Haenel, Olivier Bonnaud, Jeremie Renier and Fabrizio Rongione in the leading roles.



Florence Foster Jenkins



Hollywood's cult actress Meryl Streep plays American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins who lived between 1868 and 1944. Starring Hugh Grant, Simon Helberg and Rebecca Ferguson along with Streep, the film is directed by Stephen Frears.



Kaçış (Escape)



The Turkish drama "Kaçış" recounts the story of a Syrian refuge who is trying to escape from his war-torn country for a better life. Written and directed by Kenan Kavut, the film stars Ali Suliman, Jale Arıkan, Muhammed Cangören and Mustafa Avkıran.



Siyah Karga (Black Crow)



Written and directed by Tayfur Aydın, "Siyah Karga," starring Şebnem Hassanisoughi, Aziz Çapkurt, Murat Toprak, Sedat Culum, Mehmet Ünal and Aydın Orak, the Turkish drama follows an Iranian girl who tries to return to her homeland.



Dönerse Senindir (He is yours if he returns)



The Turkish romantic comedy "Dönerse Senindir" is about a young man who tries to change the stars of his love life. Starring heartthrob Murat Boz along with İrem Sak, Yasemin Allen, Uraz Kaygılaroğlu, Serhat Özcan and Burak Sevinç, the film is directed by Erol Özlevi.



Hasret Bitti (Longing No More)



Directed by Ayhan Özen, "Hasret Bitti," starring Ceyda Ateş, Kemal Uçar, Ferdi Sancar, Frederic Heidon, Yüksel Ünal Serkan Öztürk, Mert Erdoğdu and Müge Esmeray follows the Bitti Family who returns to their homeland from Germany.



Değiştir Bakalım (Change It Then)



Starring Tuğçe Karaoğlan, Nilgün Kasapbaşoğlu, Arman Kutman, Merve Altınkaya, İnci Pars, Güray Yalçın and Bora Karakul, Turkish comedy "Değiştir Bakalım" is directed by Eda Fatma Gürbüz. The film follows a group of men and women who change gender roles for a while.



La guerre des tuques (Snowball Fights)

Co-directed by Jean-François Pouliot and François Brisson, the Canadian animated film is about the snowball fights of children who are living in a small village.