Pera Film to screen Tarkovsky's 'Mirror'

Pera Film will commemorate Soviet director Andrey Tarkovsky, one of the most successful filmmakers in the history of cinema, on the 30th anniversary of his death. Pera Film is presenting a selection of Soviet director Tarkovsky's deep, poetic and highly personal films from Dec. 16-31. As part of the program, "The Mirror," which is considered among one of the best films of all time, will be screened on Dec. 31 at the Pera Museum.



Although it is labeled as a masterpiece, the film has been through a lot of ups and downs. Initially, the screenplay was rejected, the film itself was rejected after it was made, but it was screened at the Cannes Film Festival in 1975, where its worth was finally recognized. This non-linear film seems to be based on the memories of a dying poet (Tarkovsky's father, who actually died three years after Tarkovsky himself), and narrates the experiences of the Tarkovksy Family as well as the plight of the Russian people in the 20th century. The film alternates between childhood memories, contemporary scenes, dreams and news reports. The viewer hardly notices how color images are followed by black-and-white and sepia. "The Mirror" is a mile stone in the history of cinema, which should most certainly be seen by movie buffs.



When: Dec. 31



Where: Pera Museum, Istanbul