Six new films debut in Turkish theaters this week

I, Daniel Blake



A political drama directed by Ken Loach, "I, Daniel Blake" stars Dave Johns, Hayley Squires, Sharon Percy and Briana Shann.



Ken Loach's new film, which earned him a Palm d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, "I, Daniel Blake" follows the challenging life story of Daniel Blake who is trying to free himself from the bureaucratic swamp he has created.



The Great Wall



Starring Matt Damon, Willem Dafoe, Andy Lau, Pedro Pascal and Eddie Peng, "The Great Wall" was directed by Yimou Zhang.



Centering on the resistance of an esteemed group of soldiers during the construction of the Great Wall of China with the sole purpose of protecting humanity, "The Great Wall" was written by Tony Gilroy, Max Brooks, Doug Miro, Thomas Tull and Carlo Bernard. This U.S.-China co-production action film will focus on the mysteries surrounding the Great Wall of China.



La La Land



Starring Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, J.K. Simmons, Finn Wittrock and Rosemarie DeWitt, "La La Land" was directed by Damien Chazelle.



The young director, who made a name for himself with Oscar-winning film "Whiplash" in 2014, is now again one of the Oscar favorites this year with his new musical.



Sebastian and Mia meet in a parking lot in Los Angeles amidst a traffic jam. They have both focused on their own nearly impossible dreams. While Sebastian is trying to make people care about traditional-jazz music in the 21st century, Mia just wants her chance at acting with an uninterrupted audition. However, they are both unaware of the unexpected moment of their breakthroughs.



Incarnate



Starring Aaron Eckhart, Carice van Houten, David Mazouz and Mark Steger, "Incarnate" was directed by Brad Peyton, who also took on the director's seat in the 2015 film "San Andreas" starring Dwayne Johnson.



When 11-year-old Cameron isolates himself from the outside world and starts speaking ancient languages, his father thinks he has been possessed by a demon and consults a doctor with a mysterious past.



Baaghi



Directed by Sabbir Khan, "Baaghi" stars Shraddha Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Sudheer Babu Posani and Paras Arora.



Centering on the story of a 23-year-old rebellious young man who lives in Delhi and his father who is trying to send him to a school run with discipline, this Indian production follows the young rebel's meeting with a girl named Siya, who has also been sent to the same school by her family due to her rebellious behaviors, during his journey and the following events.



Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission



Directed by Fei Peng, this week's animation "Frog Kingdom 2: Sub-Zero Mission" follows a group of friends who try to protect the Frog Kingdom.



Written by Fei Peng and Liguo Zheng, this Chinese production's Turkish dubbed version was voiced by Sefa Zengin, Murat Prosçiler, Ziya Kürküt, Bora Sivri and Atilla Şendil.

