Gus Van Sant's new film debuts this week

Directed by Gus Van Sant and starring Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey, "The Sea of Trees" hits theaters on Jan. 6. The film's press screening was held at Özdilek Shopping Center.



Film critic Atilla Dorsay, who spoke to Anadolu Agency following the film's screening, said "The Sea of Trees" blends Western and Far Eastern cultures.



Noting that the film centers around a mysterious story of love and sorrow Dorsay said: "It is an interesting film. So many symbolic aspects pile up in the end that it really touches the viewers. This film is a very good exercise in death, the afterlife and the spiritual world."



"Film Arası" magazine editor Gökşen Aydemir also said Van Sant is one of the most important directors in American independent cinema. Pointing to the director's emphasis on "death" in his previous works, Aydemir said: "The director depicts many mortality-related issues in his films without causing the audience to feel despair, such as death, death's effect on people, fatal illnesses and unresolved issues loved ones often experience following a death. In the film, Brennan finds himself near Mount Fuji, known as the best place to die, carrying a deep sorrow after losing his wife. It is a striking film addressing the character's guilty conscience and his redemption."



Written by Chris Sparling, the American production "The Sea of Trees" was produced by F. Gary Gray and Gil Netter. In addition to McConaughey, best known for "Interstellar," "Dallas Buyers Club"and "True Detective," the film's star-filled cast also includes Naomi Watts, Ken Watanabe, Jordan Gavaris and Katie Aselton.



Depressed and suicidal Arthur Brennan (Matthew McConaughey) goes to the Aokigahara Forest at the base of Japan's Mount Fuji, where people go to commit suicide. He then befriends Takumi Nakamura (Ken Watanabe), a Japanese man who gets lost after attempting suicide. While the two men roam the forest, they start questioning themselves. This journey helps Arthur look back on his life and his relationship with his late wife Joan with a new perspective.