7 films debut in Turkish theaters this week

Directed by Morten Tyldum the sci-fi film "Passengers" stars Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt, Michael Sheen and Laurence Fishburne. The movie focuses on two space passengers who wake up long before they were supposed to. Aurora and Jim are among the passengers on their way to a new planet. They are put to sleep for 120 years, however, the two wake up 90 years before they are to arrive at the planet.



Queen of Katwe



Starring Madina Nalwanga, David Oyelowo, Lupita Nyongo and Martin Kabanza, the biographic drama is directed by Mira Nair. The film follows a Ugandan girl who sees her world rapidly change after being introduced to the game of chess.



American Honey



Winner of the Special Jury Award at the 69th Cannes Film Festival where it premiered, "American Honey" is directed by Andrea Arnold. Starring Sasha Lane, Shia LaBeouf, Riley Keough and McCaul Lombardi, the film recounts the story of a girl who leaves her life behind and begins to follow a band of people traveling the U.S. selling magazine subscriptions.



Belle et Sebastien: l'aventure continue (Bell and Sebastien: The adventure continues)



Starring Thierry Neuvic, Felix Bossuet and Margaux Chatelier in the leading roles, the French production "Bell and Sebastien: The Adventure Continues"is directed by Christian Duguay. The adventure film is adopted from the namesake novel of Cecile Aubry which was published in 1965.



Gölge (Shadow)



A young woman has a nervous breakdown and after the night her relationship with her husband takes a rough turn. Directed by Burak Donay, the Turkish drama stars Yüksel Molla, Funda Dönmez, Şenol İpek and Deniz Gönen in the lead roles.



Felak



Starring Özlem Durmaz, Banu Çiçek, Yusuf Memiş, Selim İşcan and Azra Atmaca, the Turkish horror film "Felak" is directed by Mehmet Emin Şimşek. The film follows people whose lives are turned upside down after being haunted by evil spirits.



Ma Vie De Courgette (My Life as a Zucchini)



The animated film of the week, "My Life as a Zucchini" is directed by Claude Barras and dubbed by Gaspard Schlatter, Sixtine Murat, Paulin Jaccoud and Michel Vuillermoz. The movie, which was France's Oscar entry film this year, follows a boy nicknamed Zucchini. After his mother's disappearance, Zucchini is befriended by a police officer Raymond, who accompanies him to his new foster home filled with other orphans his age. At first he struggles to find his place in this strange, at times, hostile environment. Yet with Raymond's help and his new-found friends, Zucchini eventually learns to trust and might find true love.