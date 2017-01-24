‘La La Land’ tops Oscar nominations with bids in 14 categories

The candy-colored love letter to musicals "La La Land" has landed a record-tying 14 Academy Awards nominations, matching it with "Titanic" and "All About Eve" for most nominations ever.

"La La Land" has earned nods for best picture, its stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, its songs and its 32-year-old writer-director, Damien Chazelle.

In second place were sci-fi movie "Arrival" and drama "Moonlight," tied at eight nominations.

The other nominees for best picture are: "Moonlight," ''Arrival," ''Manchester by the Sea," ''Hell or High Water," ''Lion," ''Fences," ''Hidden Figures" and "Hacksaw Ridge."

Following two years of "OscarsSoWhite" furor, the Academy of Motion Pictures fielded a notably more diverse field of nominees, led by Barry Jenkins' luminous coming-of-age portrait "Moonlight," Denzel Washington's "Fences" and Theodore Melfi's "Hidden Figures."

Jennifer Hudson and Brie Larson were among the previous Oscar winners who will announce this year's slate of nominees.

Departing from a decades-old practice, the nominations were not announced before a live audience of reporters, publicists and academy officials. Instead, the reveal came during a closed program fed live to Oscars.org and "Good Morning America."

The 89th Annual Academy Awards will be presented in a Feb. 26 ceremony hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel and aired live on ABC.

Here are nominations in other categories:

Best actress in a motion picture:







Isabelle Huppert, "Elle"; Ruth Negga, "Loving"; Natalie Portman, "Jackie"; Emma Stone, "La La Land"; Meryl Streep, "Florence Foster Jenkins."

Best supporting actress in a motion picture:

Viola Davis, "Fences"; Naomie Harris, "Moonlight"; Nicole Kidman, "Lion"; Octavia Spencer, "Hidden Figures"; Michelle Williams, "Manchester by the Sea."

Best actor in a motion picture:







Casey Affleck, "Manchester by the Sea"; Andrew Garfield, "Hacksaw Ridge"; Ryan Gosling, "La La Land;" Viggo Mortensen, "Captain Fantastic"; Denzel Washington, "Fences."

Best supporting actor in a motion picture:

Mahershala Ali, "Moonlight"; Jeff Bridges, "Hell or High Water"; Lucas Hedges, "Manchester by the Sea"; Dev Patel, "Lion"; Michael Shannon, "Nocturnal Animals."

Best animated feature:

"Kubo and the Two Strings," ''Moana," ''My Life as a Zucchini," ''The Red Turtle," ''Zootopia."

Best documentary feature:

"Fire at Sea," ''I Am Not Your Negro," ''Life, Animated," ''O.J.: Made in America," ''13th."

Best original song in a motion picture:

"Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" from "La La Land," ''Can't Stop the Feeling!" from "Trolls," ''City of Stars" from "La La Land," ''The Empty Chair" from "Jim: The James Foley Story," ''How Far I'll Go" from "Moana."

Best foreign language film:

"Land of Mine," Denmark; "A Man Called Ove," Sweden; "The Salesman," Iran; "Tanna," Australia; "Toni Erdmann," Germany.