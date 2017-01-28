Four movies to debut in Turkish theaters this week

The Salesman / Forushande



Directed and written by Academy award-winning Iranian director, Ashgar Farhadi, "The Salesman" stars Shahab Hosseini, Taraneh Alidoosti, Babak Karimi and Mina Sadati. Having received the "Best Screenplay" and "Best Actor" awards at the 69th Cannes Film Festival, the film follows a young couple who have to move to a new apartment on the eve of a new play they will perform, and encounter a tragic incident right after moving in.



Shut In



Directed by Farren Blackburn and written by Christina Hodson, "Shut In" is a gripping thriller that stars Naomi Watts, Jacob Tremblay, Oliver Platt and Charlie Heaton. The movie centers on Mary Portman (Naomi Watts), a widowed clinical psychologist who lost her husband in a car accident. Her son Steven (Charlie Heaton) has stopped responding to his surroundings after his father's passing. Struggling to recover from the shock of losing her husband, Mary also tries to take care of her son. Devoting herself to other children in order to forget her own suffering, Mary forms a close connection with little Tom (Jacob Tremblay) at the clinic, and even invites this motherless child to her home. However, following a stormy night, Tom disappears. She has been told that Tom is not likely to survive in that cold weather. This incident marks the beginning of fearful days for both Mary and Steven.



xXx: Return of Xander Cage



Starring Vin Diesel, Nina Dobrev, Samuel L. Jackson and Ice Cube, "xXx: Return of Xander Cage" was directed by D. J. Caruso. Marking Vin Diesel's return to the xXx franchise, this action-thriller centers on the return of Xander Cage from his self-imposed exile and a collision course with deadly alpha warrior Xiang (Donnie Yen) and his team in a race to recover a dangerous weapon known as Pandora's Box. Forming a brand new team in the third installment of the franchise, Xander finds himself tangled up with a conspiracy which shows itself as a top-level trap of the world governments.



The Dragon Spell



Directed by Viktor Andrenko and Manuk Depoyan, "The Dragon Spell" is voiced by Fatih Özkul, Ali Hekimoğlu, Işıl Kılıç and Mazlum Kiper in its Turkish dubbed version.



Aiming to address grown-ups and young viewers alike, this animation film follows the adventures of Nicky, an adventurous kid who dreams of being a heroic dragon hunter.