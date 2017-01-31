'T2: Trainspotting' to debut at !f Istanbul Film Festival

Arranged for the fifth time this year, the !f Istanbul Independent Films Festival, which will start on Feb. 16, will be showing "T2 Trainspotting," a sequel to the 1990s cult movie, "Trainspotting" for the first time in Turkey.



Gathering the crew of the first movie, Danny Boyle's new film will premiere in Istanbul right after the Berlinale. At the "!f Cult" section of the festival, viewers will also be presented with a new copy of the original movie and a copy of the book.



"T2: Trainspotting," which fans have been waiting for with bated breath for years, will be the closing movie of the 16th !f Istanbul Independent Films Festival on Feb. 26, a Thursday.



The sequel will take us through the lives of the four leading characters; Mark Renton, Spud, Sick Boy and Begbie in Edinburgh. Adapted to screen from the sequel book by Irvine Welsh, the leading characters are again played by Ewan McGregor, Ewen Bremner, Jonny Lee Miller and of course Robert Carlyle.



The project, which has excited fans after 10 years of waiting, was finally completed this year. It will premiere first at the competition of the Berlin Film Festival.



Welsh's words, "I think we will have a much stronger movie than the original," also increased the expectations, and from the special screening of the project to British media last week, the comments show that we will not be disappointed, as the Independent gave the movie five stars and deemed it as "a wildly invigorating and enjoyable film true to the spirit of the original."



Further praise came from The Hollywood Reporter, who said the film "never threatens to find its own distinctive voice, and the Daily Record, which said that, "Boyle created a perfect fairytale of a long life, loyalty and friendship."



The Guardian also gave it four stars and praised the movie as having the same energy and darkness of the original.



Cinema lovers will also have the chance to watch the original movie at the !f Cult section.



"Trainspotting" shone a light on the lives of losers, liars, psychopaths and addicts, which were never depicted before on screen with such originality and impression and adapted by Doyle from Irvine Welsh's cult novel. It is deemed as a masterpiece of modern cinema and while it continues to gain new fans all around the world with its dialogue, portrayal of British social reality, and unique humor, and it continues to preserve its originality despite the imitations that followed.