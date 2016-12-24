There is no risk of global inflation in 2017

The International Monetary Fund's (IMF) latest estimates point to a 3.1 percent growth in the world economy in 2016, and to 3.4 percent growth in 2017. Considering the pre-global crisis growth performance, we are down 1.5-2 points. This situation is a reflection of the dispiritedness in global consumption and the troubles in global trade on production. If there is a general loss of momentum in production in the global economy, it is impossible for it to not reflect on global commodity prices. Based on 2010 prices, assumed as 100, energy prices that were 128 in 2012, witnessed 55 in 2016. Global oil prices are preparing to end 2016 at an average of $43 level. Agricultural products that were at 114 points came to 89; metals and minerals, on the other hand, came to 61 from 96. This trend in global commodity prices indicate, in terms of world economy, that, since 2015, there is inflation risk at a global scale; and this has highly simplified the job of leading central banks.



The soft-monetary policies followed to support economic activity in China, in order to assist the recovery in the U.S., EU, and Japanese economies, were carried out based on the lack of a global inflation risk. The projections for 2017 suggest a weak improvement in global commodity prices, no risk of global inflation, and accordingly, that EU's and Japan's Central Banks can pursue an expansionary monetary policy for at least one more year. World Bank's estimates for 2017 show that oil prices, that will wrap up 2016 at an average level of $43, will seize an average of $55 in 2017. It is expected in 2017 that energy prices will go up 24 percent, agriculture prices 1.4 percent, and metal-mineral prices to go up 4.1 percent.



Trump's effect on energy prices



A number of critically important sectors and commodity prices are fixated to President-elect Donald Trump's official assumption of the office on Jan. 20. Whether Trump will realize his decision of pulling-out from various international trade agreements is wondered. A decision to withdraw from the global climate change agreement signed in Paris or from the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement signed with 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific can increase fluctuation in global energy prices. Taking into consideration that both the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) member and non-OPEC member countries have agreed to cut down on oil production, it should not be surprising that petroleum prices will embrace an average level of $55.



The effect of United States's decision to change strategy from 2013 spring onwards, in the set of energy politics that have been followed since 1972, to become a net exporter of energy should be carefully followed. This step represents the beginning of increasing tensions in the U.S.-Saudi Arabia relationship over the past two years. Trump's decision to bring oil and natural gas company Exxon Mobile's CEO Rex Tillerson to the role of Foreign Affairs Minister should be noted. With Trump, an oil and natural gas industry friendly White House was mentioned as search and manufacturing regulations will be eased and the approval of oil pipelines will be facilitated; nevertheless, the improved regulative environment and new permissions to search in new sites can enhance American competitiveness in energy and can bring new investments to the sector. We will see if the U.S. will seize opportunities in renewable energy or whether state policies will go off in different directions during Trump's term.



Here comes the LNG revolution



The International Energy Agency made the global energy sector outlook report public at a meeting in Sabancı University, in Istanbul. The report points out successive decrease in oil investments and that this was a first in the history of economics. The decline in investments can cause serious problems for the next few years. Even though the demand for petroleum declined, if the demand goes on at the current level, the world economy could experience critical problems in relation to oil demand.



The report has emphasized an inversely related and short-term risk in the oil industry in the case of a prolongation of the cutback of production related to spending, as in 2015-16. In 2017, if the approval of projects remains low for the next three years, this can create a serious imbalance of supply and demand for the oil industry in the beginning of 2020. Contrary to oil, with the completion of global investments, a serious abundance is expected for liquefied natural gas (LNG) within the next 5 years. According to the report, LNG's share will reach 53 percent by 2040. The new agenda in energy is a LNG revolution. In a short span of time, LNG's share will significantly rise with gas coming from U.S. and Australia. This will both lower pressure on the prices and provide new trumps to energy importing countries, such as Turkey.

