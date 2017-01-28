Africa: The continent of the future

The African continent is home to 11 of the 20 most rapidly growing countries in the world. In 2013, when the world population reached 7.2 billion, Nigeria ranked seventh among the most highly populated countries, and with the world population expected to reach 9.6 billion by 2050, Nigeria is predicted to rank third with a population of over 400 million. Ethiopia will also enter the list of top 10 nations, ranked ninth place in the world with its population estimated to hit 200 million. Starting from this period as Prime Minister, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's many trips to Africa have been critically important in strengthening Turkey's economic, political, and security-related relationships, especially given the African continent's large population, economic potential and strategic importance. From 2010 to 2025, while Southeast Asia will offer 515 million new inhabitants to the world economy as producers and consumers, Sub-Saharan Africa will bring in 386 million people.



The African continent has 1 billion consumers who spend $600 billion yearly while its annual growth performance stands at an average level of 5 percent and has a rapidly developing middle class. Starting with agricultural production, African soil, with potential to create higher value, represents 60 percent of the world's as yet uncultivated soil. These figures I mention are beyond the dreams of the world's settled and developed continents. As stated by international reports, primarily by the United Nations, investments realized and foreseen on raw materials in leading African countries, such as Tanzania, Zambia, and Angola, will contribute to the development of Africa to such an extent that seven of the 10 most rapidly developing economic powers are expected to emerge from Africa over the next five years.



Turkey is well aware of this potential, as is China, India, and Brazil. That is why critical visits have been made under the leadership of President Erdoğan for Turkey to share its information and vast knowledge for the development of Africa within the scope of its inclusive approach to international relations. Turkey sees the continent of Africa not as an arena of conflicts but a continent with great potential, where a joint future can be built. Africa is where $1 trillion worth of production will take place in the future to respond to the world's population needs in agriculture and food products. In the future, let's intensify our efforts in Africa, which will heavily influence the global political and economic balances, in the name of Turkey's strength.



Trump kicked off fast



The U.S.'s new president Donald Trump, signed five executive orders on economy and energy on Friday, Monday, and Tuesday following his inauguration on Jan. 20, though the extent of the turbulence that will be caused by his decisions is still difficult to estimate. Trump, who promised rises in employment and economic growth by decreasing corporate taxes from 35 percent to 15 percent and by reducing regulations, has specified his plan to create employment for 25 million people over the next 10 years and to raise the U.S. economic growth rate to 4 percent in a statement titled "Bringing Back Jobs and Growth." On the release stating that federal regulations cost $2 trillion to the U.S. economy, it was also announced that Trump gave instructions to delay new federal regulations on public institutions and to identify regulations impeding employment that must be lifted.



‘Annulment' of the Obama period



Trump promised to lift the health reform implemented by former U.S. president Barack Obama and known publicly as "Obamacare" as soon as possible during his election campaign. To that end, he signed an executive order last Friday to repeal the legislation and has presented information on how he will realize other aforementioned promises via a statement called "The America First Energy Plan" posted on the White House website. Declaring Obama's Climate Action Plan and the Waters of the United States legislations as harmful and unnecessary, Trump stated that with the repeal of these legislations, the salaries of American workers will increase by $30 billion over the next seven years.



Trump vowed to pull the U.S. out of current trade agreements or to re-negotiate them during his campaign, and he has not delayed in fulfilling this promise. He withdrew the U.S. from the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), covering 12 countries in the Asia-Pacific region, with an executive order he signed on Monday. The TPP was negotiated by Obama for two years, but it was not yet approved by Congress. Trump has asserted that the North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), of which the U.S. is a partner, will be opened to re-negotiations and that he will bring the subject up at his meeting with the Canadian and Mexican leaders. It seems that Trump's first 100 days will be very colorful.