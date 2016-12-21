The economic policy of an assassination

The assassination of Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, is undoubtedly a multifaceted and professional act aimed at Russian-Turkish relations as well as both countries' internal peace and regional stability. The ties of Mevlüt Mert Altıntaş, the police officer who perpetrated this assassination, to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) confirm this judgement. The Turkish public has no doubt that FETÖ is behind this attack. The main reason for this assassination is the fact that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Russian President Vladimir Putin have started a dialogue to resolve the many problems in the region, especially the Syrian issue, and made rapid investment decisions in strategic areas like energy, after the fighter jet crisis was overcome. However, this is not something new. Turkish-Russian relations have also broken down in the past two centuries as a result of similar provocations by the West.



In an editorial published in the New York Tribune on April 12, 1853, Friedrich Engels said that when the Crimean War broke out, on that very day, Britain was carrying out increasing numbers of exports to the Ottoman Empire and at least two-thirds of them were actualized through the Black Sea and Istanbul. In parallel with this, Engels noted the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits were crucial trade routes, adding that those who could control these routes would also control Europe. He stressed that Britain should not allow Russia to expand through the Ottoman Empire. Now, the West wants neither Russia nor Turkey to cooperate on the formation of a new union covering eastern Europe, the Mediterranean and the Caucasus and it uses FETÖ, the most despicable terrorist group of the 21st century, to this end.During the Crimean War, Britain and France pretended to side with the Ottoman Empire. Although Russia could not achieve its goal, the Ottomans took a major blow during the war - which resulted in the dissolution of the empire. Now, things are different, with Turkey being much more powerful and at more of an advantage than the Ottoman Empire was in 1853, and Russia being so aware of what is happening that it will not fall into the West's trap as back then.



We know also that Iraqi (Mosul-Kirkuk and Basra), Caspian-Caucasian and even Iranian energy sources will reach the West via Turkey, which will shake Germany's hegemony on eastern Europe. This is why Germany is not inclined to the improvement of Turkish-Russian relations. Now, if Turkey and Russia agree on a common ground in the region spanning from eastern Europe to the Caucasus, this will be one of the greatest commercial and economic integrations of the 21st century. This is exactly what lies behind the assassination of the Russian ambassador.



Let us explain the goings-on by looking closely at the region. Start from Crimea and move upward. After Belarus, with which Russia is in a customs union, you will reach the Baltic countries (Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia) which are connected to Germany's Hamburg port. Passing through these countries, you will first arrive in St. Petersburg and then northern Europe, specifically Europe's energy centers. Founded by Peter the Great in 1703, St. Petersburg is still the "window to Europe." Thus Germany's fascistic attack, which was initiated in order to access energy and markets, started with the invasion of Poland in 1939.



Now, Poland is under Germany's economic invasion again. During World War II, Germany thought it would access energy by invading Russia. This was fascistic madness. Now, however, Germany cannot and does not behave madly. By trying to reach an agreement with Russia, it both accesses energy and aims to share energy and the great eastern European market, which it seized economically, starting from Poland and covering Baltic countries in the north and the Balkans in the south, with Russia. Turkey's Turkish Stream project and the improving Turkish-Russian relations foiled these dreams of Germany.



A FETÖ-member police officer assassinated the Russian ambassador. FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen lives in a protected campus in the U.S. And the German city of Frankfurt functions like FETÖ's European capital. Everything is obvious.