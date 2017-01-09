A rift, an assassination and US embassy: What is an ally?

We have been enduring the self-righteous screed of Western media sages about how Turkey has been supporting Daesh. At the same time Western air forces are watching Turkish soldiers die while fighting Daesh alone in Syria. Where are the West's warplanes? At the air force base Turkey provided them to fight Daesh.



Don't you think this is a truly traumatizing experience for Turkey?



Not only that, at the same the time U.S. embassy in Ankara tweets the picture of a Turkish prime minister who was assassinated 36 years ago after a rift between the two countries. If it had some sort of message between the lines or among the pixels, three-fifths of the living Turks must have missed it! They were not yet born then. It is a frivolous act on part of the U.S. embassy, as Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım says.



An observer of Turkish-American relations may not find it traumatizing from the Turkish perspective, but it definitely is upsetting. Given the fact that on the one hand you have a lame duck administration, and an administration-in-the-making that is about to be accused of being a Russian spy, the good old U.S. of A is not behaving as it should be behaving. Repealing the Obama care would not be easy. We understand all these. Yet, the elements that provide the sense of continuation of statecraft, like the military and diplomacy, are also not behaving as they are expected to on the other side of the ocean. Since the self-appointed Eurocracy replaced the national bureaucracies in Europe, Turkey, as a trading partner of the European Union, has gotten used to their idiosyncrasies. But the U.S. always provided a strong and reliable facade during the presidential power transfers. American ambassadors never acted silly, for instance. There is an open, bleeding wound in Syria, which is awaiting urgent care. Even the Associated Press says the U.S. went from bandleader to bystander in Syria peace efforts. This, at a time when the allies and Turkey need more logistic and intelligence support in the fight against Daesh.



When the Turkish defense minister warns that if the allied air forces located at İncirlik Air Base do not provide support to Turkish soldiers at the gates of al-Bab in Syria, Turkey might have all rights to close it down, he actually voices the popular demand in the country. The man in the street, as well as every TV and newspaper commentator wants to know why Turkey keeps calling the allies "ally."



The situation in Syria when looked at from the northern side of the border seems really surreal: Turkey is in a hand-to-hand combat with Daesh terrorists; every week there is a yet another terror attack in a major city perpetrated by Daesh, causing the deaths of tens of innocent people. In the meantime, U.S. warplanes are sitting idle at a Turkish air base. They continue doing it despite the repeated calls for help by the Turkish president and prime minister.



I cannot say the same thing for the Mr. Ambassador in Ankara; he is not sitting idle at his desk. He is publishing pictures of an assassinated Turkish prime minister while he was visiting President Nixon at the White House. It is anything but idle.