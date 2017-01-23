Extend your hand, Mr President

Since President Donald Trump… (Wow... President Trump! It sounds strange, doesn't it?) Well. Since President Trump named Gen. Michael Flynn as his national security adviser, all the Islamophobic mouthpieces of certain circles are in an ambivalent state of mind. They cannot enjoy the honeymoon they have been waiting for anxiously, hoping that Trump would expel all Muslims on day one! But they are disappointed and angry that Gen. Flynn is now talking about returning the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) to Turkey and mending relations with Turkey, Saudi Arabia and gulf countries.



When he was the director of the Defense Intelligence Agency, retired Lt. Gen. Flynn spoke to counter the rise and influence of radical Islamists. He co-authored a book subtitled, "How We Can Win the Global War against Radical Islam and Its Allies." Now this man is in the crosshairs of both the left and the right: The Washington Post's Richard Cohen demanded that then-President-elect Trump should dump Gen. Flynn, and Michael Rubin of Commentary magazine accused Flynn of pushing policies that "bolster the hand of radical Islamists and their sponsors."



The major sin Gen. Flynn committed is that in an article in Hill magazine three month ago, he defended the idea, "Our ally Turkey is in crisis and needs our support." He said Americans "must begin with understanding that Turkey is vital to U.S. interests. Turkey is really our strongest ally against the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) [Daesh], as well as a source of stability in the region."



Since that article, people thoroughly searched and learned that Gen. Flynn was not talking about Islam per se, but the version of Islam mocked by Daesh and similar so-called Islamist terror organizations. He was criticizing the ideology created by those in the name of Islam. Gen. Flynn had a very satisfactory meeting with Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu before the inauguration. Gen. Flynn does not only know the mock-Islam of Daesh and al-Qaida terrorists, he is very well aware of the danger of so-called "moderate Islam" and the leader of the FETÖ terror organization. In that article he wrote:



"The American public is being lulled into believing that [Fetullah] Gülen is a Sufi scholar who promotes the teachings of Rumi, the Persian poet, works to expand interfaith dialogue. … Voices of concern about this shady character are quickly muffled by his vast network of public relations and legal professionals. He has established a false façade that he is a moderate at odds with Turkey's autocratic leader."



Now, Gen. Flynn's position as National Security adviser is not subject to senate confirmation. The first thing he can do is to advise the president to send the thousands of pages of Turkish extradition documents to the nearest federal court and get Gülen sent back home. Second, Gen. Flynn should put an end to the scandalous Kurdish cantons in Syria.



With the winds created by such moves, he can really achieve the changes President Trump seeks in the world. (President Trump? It takes some getting used to!)