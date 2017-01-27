Euphoria in Israel

The inauguration of Donald Trump to presidency has met with varying degrees of happiness and sorrow all over the world. It is nearly impossible to find a person without any feelings about it. It is also equally impossible to find a country as happy as Israel. We can safely say that the American right-wing has not been as euphoric as the Israeli right-wing. There is only one reason for that: President Trump, whose ambassador-designate to Israel could easily be the Israeli ambassador in Washington for the Netanyahu government, is possibly moving the American Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.



In 1995, the U.S. Congress passed a law to move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem. The bill also called Jerusalem the undivided capital of Israel. But every president since then has signed a waiver that delayed the law for six-month periods.



The ultra orthodox interpretation of the Jewish history aside, all the history books, all the international diplomatic traditions, the last rulers of the area, the Ottoman State and the British occupation forces recognized Jerusalem had religious significance for Islam and historical ties to the Palestinian Arabs. Even the secret France and Britain deal to divide and conquer the Middle East (the infamous Sykes-Picot agreement in 1916) recognized Jerusalem's shared religious significance.



If you are old enough to remember the 1967 Israeli occupation of east Jerusalem and the 1973 Arab oil embargo imposed against the United States and its allies in retaliation for the U.S. decision to re-supply the Israeli military and if the chaos ensued diplomatically and economically all over the world is still in your memory, you can expect something similar to it to happen now. Bak then we had relatively stable relations in the Middle East. It was not like what we have today in the region with millions of refugees, hundreds of thousands of people dead, towns and cities destroyed and a Daesh phenomenon.



Only a couple of weeks ago the United Nations Security Council had condemned Israeli settlement policies and building houses in the occupied Arab lands. The outgoing U.S. administration, in an unprecedented fashion, did not block the U.N. resolution. Then-President-elect Trump advised the Israeli government to be patient for a while, implying that his administration would somehow reverse it. Even this message encouraged the pro-settler government of Netanyahu that approved new housing projects in a hurry. Its European allies warned the U.S. against the "very serious consequences" that await the region if the U.S. embassy is moved to Jerusalem. It would definitely end the U.S.-led peace process since such a move will erase the appearance of the U.S. as "peace-broker."



Since the last 25 years, beginning in the Madrid Talks of 1991, the U.S. and its European allies have not achieved anything that can go under the name of peace. The life of the Palestinian people has been miserable and thanks to President Trump's one-sided instigation of the Israeli government, the hell-bent policies of Netanyahu will continue its ethnic cleansing of Palestinian Muslims and lead to the escalation of violence.



In this region we need more sober heads and less euphoria.