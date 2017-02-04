We knew that you knew it

The British Foreign Minister for Europe and the Americas, Sir Alan Duncan was recently asked whether the U.K. Government believed that Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ), was behind the attempted coup on July 15, at a two-hour grilling session at the Commons' Foreign Affairs Select Committee on Tuesday. And guess what? He replied, yes, the Gülenist gang seems to have had "significant involvement" in what happened last summer.



This is as close as you get for a British diplomat to handcuff the FETÖ head honcho and deliver him to a public prosecutor in Turkey.



Sir Alan also unequivocally rejected the "conspiracy theories" on any possibility of a staged coup by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to consolidate his power even further.



In Turkey, we knew who was behind the coup attempt on that fateful July night. When the sun shone beautifully next morning, the Chief of General Staff, four-star General Hulusi Akar walked away from the helicopter that carried him to safety, we got to know more.



Akar said that during his captivity, the coup leaders asked him to talk to Gülen on the phone about the aims of the coup. They said that he, whom they emphatically called "hocaefendi," would convince the general that overthrowing the government was the only way to save Turkey from the rule of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party).



Eventually, we all knew that our worst fears were confirmed, that the terrorist cult had seen what was coming during the month of the military high council for promotions and retirements. It was now or never for them: the council would sack all their members who infiltrated the military and all their efforts to conquer the fort from the inside would be doomed to failure. Those officers belonging to the Gülenist cult would be thrown out of all services.



Since then, the public prosecutors and the courts of law amassed thousands of pages of testimonies and evidence. Many of these documents were submitted, as part of the extradition request of the FETÖ chieftain, to the United States Department of Justice.



If you live in a country where you in your lifetime experienced three coups and several coup attempts, you develop a sense of "coup logic;" the putschists never ever open fire on the people they are going to rule next day; they never destroy the Parliament building they need to transfer the power to eventually and you always move within the military hierarchy to succeed. July 15 was NOT a coup: it was a move to start a civil war, which could end in a foreign invasion and on top of it, came the delayed and lackadaisical condemnation statements from our allies in the NATO.



The Turkish people had a full-fledged suspicion that somehow these allies of ours knew all about this, especially when the Obama administration denied the extradition request by simply not sending that wealth of evidence to a U.S. federal court. That suspicion grew into mistrust, which gave way to the supposition that the U.S. was protecting him in order to prevent him spilling the beans.



Now one of the highest authorities in the NATO Alliance is spilling the beans on behalf of the U.S.! But, somehow we knew that they knew what we knew all this time.



Thanks, Sir Alan.