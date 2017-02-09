Filling the swamp instead of draining it

There are many twists and turns in this world one cannot fathom, and one should not blame oneself for not being able to understand all of them. Did the Trump camp create the infamous meme, "Hillary Clinton the neocon"? Did Trump himself and his campaign people label Washington, D.C. "the swamp"?



Robbie Martin in his article on the Mint Press News website said that the Trump campaign portrayed the "establishment" as being so corrupt that, in the words of Sarah Palin, Trump would be a "golden wrecking ball."



Then could Trump have anything to do with being the architect of the invasion of Afghanistan and Iraq? Elliott Abrams, like Dick Cheney, Paul Wolfowitz, Richard Perle and other extremely controversial officials from the State and Defense departments during the Reagan years, was called one of the "crazies" by the regular government bureaucrats. Robbie Martin writes that now Trump is filling the Washington swamp with those Bush-era "crazies" instead of draining it.



When Trump said he would follow the negotiations and myriads ways of getting to know Putin better when Clinton said she would launch a military attack in response to, for instance, Russian cyberattacks, the world saw a sane person would be at the helm of the U.S. if Trump won. We, the people outside the United States, did not have a daily news flow about those neocons and their approaches to the Trump camp. Perhaps, Trump's brash mocking of Bush-era foreign policy mistakes led us to a false assumption that those neocons protected by Obama and favored by Clinton would have nothing to do with Trump. While nobody was looking, the creators of the road map that led to what Trump calls "the illegal war in Iraq" split in two, and the wing represented by the signatories of the Project for the New American Century, a think tank co-founded by Robert Kagan during the Clinton administration, started playing roles in Trump's transition team. The inventor of the idea of the Muslim ban, Frank Gaffney, one of the original "crazies," denied that he was advising then-candidate Trump, but after the talks with Elliott Abrams for the number two position in the State Department, one might re-evaluate the denied rumors that Gaffney was going to be part of the foreign policy team. After all, in his radio program Gaffney keeps interviewing Trump's transition team and even Vice President Mike Pence.



Filmmaker and author Robbie Martin was looking just beneath the surface of Trump's transition team, a clique of Bush-era neoconservative outliers. These people not only caused one of the most terrible human tragedies of our time, but also put fear in the hearts and minds of the American people that could only be healed by a long period of peace at home and abroad.



Abrams is not a healer; he and his ilk started the perpetual war for what they call "the American Century."