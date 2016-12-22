Trump's ambassador appointment is the official end of Oslo﻿

Trump's appointment of David M. Friedman as the new ambassador to Israel brings an end to 70 years of U.S. official policy on Palestine centered on U.N. Resolutions 181, 242 and 338 with a two-state solution as the final outcome. Whether official policy or not, it must be made clear that, in reality, the newly elected U.S. administration and congressional leaders are granting Israel a free hand in the financing of settlements to be built, confiscation of land and permitting the structural erasure of the two-state solution. The U.S.'s official policy was a diplomatic veneer offering hope to an otherwise increasingly dismal picture in the region and providing cover for Arab allies that something would be done to "solve" the Palestine crisis.However, the appointment of Friedman has obliterated the fig leaf of official policy, declaring once and for all that all branches of the U.S. government stand united in total endorsement of Israel's continued and never-ending colonization of Palestine.



Trump's administration appointments coming from the transition team on the foreign and security policy end is filled with Iraq invasion advocates and interventionist hawks, a surprising development considering the opposition to it expressed during the campaign. More importantly, the appointed delegates are comprised of right-wing supporters of Israel's annexation of the West Bank, expansion of settlements and the movement of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, as well as an outright rejection of the two-state solution.



Immediately after Trump's election, former President



JimmyCarter called on President BarackObama to recognize a Palestinian state and break the deadlock that has been in place since 2001.As expected, President Obama responded negatively while maintaining the existing official U.S. policy that rewards Israel with foreign aid, protection in the international arena and pressures the Palestinians to consent to their dispossession.



Ambassador Friedman will implement Israel's right-wing policy through a U.S. mandate and bring an end to the contradiction between what is said and what has been done up to this point.



Uponhisappointment to the ambassadorship post, Friedman was reported to have said that he looked forward to doing the job "from the U.S. embassy in Israel's eternal capital, Jerusalem."



Yet, on another level that is just as critical, the U.S. and countries abroad must call for Israel's annexation and demand that one person and the democratic voting system bring an end to apartheid



thatis masquerading asademocracy. Annexation, from a colonial settlement perspective, does not solve the "demographic problem" and the Israeli right-wing is still advocatingfortransfer to Jordan.To a sizable segment of the settlers, who are supported by Israeli government ministers and Knesset members, the idea of the transfer and a possible Palestinian state being erected in Jordan represent the Zionists' final solution to the "demographic problem."Let me remind everyone that the transfer and establishment of a supposed Palestinian state in Jordan does not — even if successful — appease the foundational demands of the Palestinians to return to their homes and lands that have been stolen and pillaged by the Zionists since 1947 to 1949 and have continued to the present day.



More importantly, the appointment should bring to an end the delusional chapter in Palestinian political decision



making and the fruitless negotiations that have continued since 1993.In reality, thePalestinian Liberation Organization (PLO)political mismanagement started back as early as the 1974 Arab Summit with a unilateral embrace of the two-state solution without any pre-conditions or effective framework. The promise of opening diplomatic relations with the U.S. was used as the leverage to get the PLO to collapse its existing political demands centering on the Right of Return and land rights in historical Palestine.A straight line can be traced from 1974 to the current disarray in Palestinian political decision making that lost the underpinnings of the struggle for its legitimate rights in Palestine.As the U.S. and Israel abandon the framework of the "peace process," the Palestinian leadership must retrace its steps, change its course and end the foolishness of being hired hands to oversee the continued dispossession and occupation of its own people.



The Palestinian Authority has reached the end of the road in the useless Oslo framework, and should immediately halt all cooperation with Israel and begin the long road to rebuilding



the damaged local and transnational Palestinian institutions.Here, it is important to recall that Oslo not only created thePalestinian Authorityinside the Occupied Territorybut also called for pulling backof thePLO transnationally, which meant Palestinians lost the most powerful network that was forged under the most extreme conditions.



Reversing this calamitous Oslo outcome is of



theutmost urgency so as to benefit from the overwhelming strength ofPalestinians the world over.As such, the immediate establishment of a representative Palestinian Parliament in exile should take place as it would bring the strength all Palestinians need to endure the coming and critical period.If threatstocutoffaid and salaries are made, then so be it since our struggle was ill served once our political leadership became effectively employees of the Israeli government and contractually funded by successive U.S. administrations.The right to own land, the right to freedom, liberty, dignity, Jerusalem and Justice are priceless and no American or Israeli government can ever purchase these from the collective body of the Palestinian people.



If annexation and the move of the embassy are the order of the day for Trump's administration, then Palestinians should make it clear that they are no longer bound by the Oslo framework, and that the basis of their claims are set back to the 1947 period. Why should Palestinians continue to hold onto a framework that Israel and its main ally, the U.S., are clearly abandoning, effectively erasing Palestine from the map anew? Forging a greater Israel by swallowing the West Bank



and the Golan Heights means that historical Palestine is the Palestinians' rightful claim and the only starting point.