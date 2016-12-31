Turkish Foreign Policy: Returning to diplomatic success level of 2011

After the end of the Cold War, the unipolar world order emerging from the triumph of the United States over the Soviet Union was soon replaced with a multipolar-international system. Samuel P. Huntington's "Clash of Civilizations" rejected Francis Fukuyama's thesis "The End of History and the Last Man," which underlined the ultimate triumph of the capitalist world order.



Thus, the enemy of the new world order was redefined as "global terror" under the form of radical Islam. The end of the Cold War and the rise of religious fundamentalism have both had dramatic consequences on Turkey's foreign policy.



On one hand, as a relatively multipolar balance of power has replaced the ideologically polarized international order, Turkey has acquired the necessary space for flexible and pragmatist maneuvers. Now, Turkey's former strictly Western-oriented foreign policy could be replaced with a much more flexible orientation that relies not on the world's ideological polarization but on Turkey's own "national interests."



On the other hand, Turkey is emerging as a strong role model for its region of influence, especially for the Middle East, as a moderate Muslim country with a growing economy and democratic vision.



Since the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) came to power, Turkish foreign policy has focused on appreciating both the new opportunities arising from the end of the Cold War, and the responsibilities deriving from Turkey's position as a role model for Muslim countries.



As opposed to the Cold War period, in which Turkey hesitated to support Algerian independence in the United Nations, the oppressed nations of the world order could now be supported through adopting the role of arbitration between the West and the region; hence, Turkey's vital role of arbitration between Iran and the West or Israel and Palestine.



After the Arab Spring erupted in 2011, however, Turkey's support for the Muslim uprisings against their long-ruling dictators crashed the cold walls of realism. While Western countries hypocritically avoided supporting the elected president of Egypt against military intervention, Turkey protested against the Egyptian coup d'état along with the regime of Bashar Assad in the Syrian civil war.



Yet, instead of supporting the Syrian people's demand for democracy, Western powers have concentrated on radical terrorist organizations, especially on the ferocious Daesh, while Iran and Russia supported the Assad regime against forces of legitimate opposition. The hesitancy of U.S. President Barack Obama's administration in getting involved with the Syrian civil war, along with their sole reliance on the PKK-affiliated Democratic Union Party (PYD), has strengthened the position of Russia in Syria.



As opposed to this devastating and confusing deadlock, the newly signed cease-fire in the Syrian civil war, under the guardianship of Russia and Turkey, appears as a milestone for Turkey's foreign policy behavior. Backing its diplomacy with its military existence in Syria, Turkey now appears to be turning back to its diplomatic success of 2011.



Adopting a balanced and multi-dimensional attitude, Turkey now appears as one of the few countries truly supporting territorial integrity and peace in Syria.