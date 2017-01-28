The possibility of peace in Syria

The Syrian people's demand for a peaceful life in a genuinely democratic country has been faced with the obstacle of the conflicting interests of global powers. Alarmed by the Syrian civil war, Iran remained fixated on not only balancing its own domestic opposition and appearing as challenger against the world order but also on stopping the war in Syria, which would otherwise have spilled into Iran.



Abusing the passive policies of the Barack Obama administration in Syria, Russia was able to revitalize its image as "the world's giant," which was formerly damaged with the fall of the Soviets. By gaining a sphere of political influence in the Mediterranean, Russia seems to be re-establishing the bipolar world order of the Cold War era. The U.S., on the other hand, did not contribute to Syria's transition to democracy and only damaged the political position of their allies (i.e. Saudi Arabia and Turkey) in the Syrian crisis.



The rightful demands of the Syrian people are instead being overshadowed by the ferocity of terrorist organizations. It is interesting that Daesh, the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the Democratic Union Party (PYD), which at the beginning seemed to be fighting against the Syrian regime, now fight against Turkey. Leaving their traditional alliances with Saudi Arabia and Turkey behind, the U.S. has begun to work with the PKK. Although we attribute such a drastic change in foreign policy to the "inability" of the Obama administration, we cannot securely predict the future of the American foreign policy behavior. Still, we are optimistic that the new administration of Donald Trump could pursue much more reasonable policies in Syria than those of the Obama administration.



After Turkey successfully developed its own foreign policy in Syria, the troublesome Turkish-Israeli and Turkish-Russian relations began normalize swiftly. Meanwhile, Turkey's ruling political elite discovered that lands dominated by Daesh are being taken over by the PYD one by one. Thus, when Turkey directly attacked Daesh through the military operation "Euphrates Shield," it declared its support for the territorial integrity of Syria and its strategy of war against various terrorist organizations. Supporting the Free Syrian Army (FSA), Turkey made a significant move by negotiating directly with Russia and Iran and then indirectly with the Syrian regime. Thus, Turkey's direct intervention in the Syrian civil war contributed to the formation of dialogue and negotiation among contending parties.



The humanitarian tragedy in Aleppo was halted by cooperation between Russia and Turkey. For establishing permanent peace in Syria, Russia has struggled to control the Syrian and Iranian regime, while Turkey attempted to control the Syrian opposition forces.



After Iran realized a series of achievements in Syria, they seem to be satisfied with their present status of being "the third active power in Syria." One of the reasons behind such foreign policy behavior is the ambiguity over the future of American foreign policy in Syria. It is more than possible that Iran will play several tricks regarding the Syrian refugees' process of returning home, since they aimed to dramatically change the demographic structure of Syria. There is still some hope that the contending parties of the Syrian crisis, which have already been exhausted by the ongoing civil war, have at least come together by means of foreign power for conflict resolution.



Russia and Turkey, two guarantor powers for peace in Syria, both have imperial legacies. Thus, they evoke confidence towards the contending parties through their capacity to play games. The ongoing détente between Turkey and the Syrian regime left a positive influence over the ongoing negotiation process. At this point, we hope that the U.S. would make positive contributions to the resolution process of the Syrian civil war. We all know that establishing peace in Syria is no easy task; yet, the ongoing negotiation process shows invaluable promise for the future of the region.



