Terrorist groups are waging 'no' campaign against Turkey's constitutional reform

Terrorist groups bent on destroying Turkey are waging a "no"campaign to secure the rejection of the constitutional changes that will create a presidential system.



The PKK Kurdish terrorist group, which has been waging a secessionist campaign of violence for the past four decades, is strongly against the constitutional changes and is urging the people of southeastern Turkey to vote against them. The Kurdish nationalist Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), which is represented in Parliament but has turned into an extension of the PKK, is also against the constitutional changes. There are reports that the PKK is trying to intimidate the people of southeastern Turkey to dissuade them from voting in favor of the constitutional amendments in the upcoming referendum in April.



What is funny is, of course, the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) which staged the bloody coup attempt on July 15, is also opposed to the constitutional changes. It is lobbying especially hard abroad against the changes and the introduction of a presidential system. They have launched a disinformation campaign claiming that Turkey will turn into an authoritarian state with the new presidential system. These are the same people who were hailing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as the best thing that ever happened to Turkey only a few years ago.



The left-wing Revolutionary People's Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C) terrorist group, which has been involved in a string of terrorist attacks in Turkey including the bombing of the U.S. embassy in Ankara, has also announced its opposition to the constitutional changes.



Added to all these is the Daesh terrorist gang that has launched terrorist attacks in Turkey.



Isn't it funny that all these gangs and killers have a common cause: To force the people to reject the amendments and stop Turkey establishing a presidential system?



These people have never struggled for the good of Turkey. All they want is to destroy, kill and ruin. So it is only normal that they gang up under a common cause.



There are those abroad who want to use these groups to undermine the government in Turkey, to stall its developmental process and undermine its economy. They do not like Erdoğan simply because he has followed an independent course for Turkey and has rejected policies imposed upon him that he felt were against the vital interests of the Turkish people.



Now Turkey is dealing heavy blows to all these terrorist groups. The PKK's terrorist activities have been curtailed in the past few weeks as security forces have managed to effectively clamp down on the secessionists. Besides that, Turkey rounded up 450 Daesh members in security operations on Monday and the DHKP-C is receiving blow after blow from our security forces.



What is of course strange is that Turkey's own main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) has ironically ended up in the same ranks as these terrorist organizations. Thus the CHP has to distance itself from the PKK, FETÖ and the DHKP-C. The CHP has every right to campaign against the constitutional changes but it cannot afford to be on the same wavelength as terrorists.