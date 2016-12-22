Why does Washington refuse to extradite Gülen?﻿

The gunman that assassinated Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov at an exhibition on Monday might be linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).



Security units announced that the assassin, an active police officer when he committed the assassination, had studied at FETÖ-linked schools and had affiliations with some FETÖ disciples.



FETÖ, headed by former imam Fetullah Gülen who lives in Pennsylvania, had a complex network that infiltrated Turkey's key state institutions, including the military, judicial bodies and police department.



The state is maintaining a strict legal battle against the terror-cult, which attempted a coup in Turkey and killed hundreds for this sake only five months ago. But despite the state of emergency, not all FETÖ members have been identified yet. Alongside some legal procedures, the fact that the main FETÖ tactic is based on infiltration and disguise slows down the purging process.



Ankara isn't the only one holding FETÖ accountable for the assassina



tion. Official statements issued by Russia, which is investigating the case along with Turkish intelligence units, also point to FETÖ's link to the incident.



Speaking after the Syria summit organized in Moscow the day after the assassination, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu addressed U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry:



"Both Turkey and Russia know that FETÖ is behind the assassination of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov."



But why would the terrorist group organize such an attack? What would be their motivation?



While seeking an answer, it must first be considered that the group does not have an independent rationale but is led by some forces, including the CIA.



It must also be remembered th



at FETÖ's leader and the military officers attempting the coup in NATO member Turkey on July 15 are still under the protection of the U.S. Despite Ankara's promises assuring that the proceedings would be conducted based on EU law, Washington has not yet extradited the murder suspects to Turkey.



In light of all the facts, Turks and Russians agree on the following points regarding Karlov's assassination:



Those making a FETÖ-linked police officer kill Karlov must aim to:



1) undermine Turkey-Russia relations, which have normalized and improved at a rapid pace following the downed jet crisis.



2) divert Turkey from the "Eastern bloc" since Turkey has developed closer ties with Russia in the fields of economy and security following the NATO-backed coup attempt on July 15.



3) provoke Russia to adopt a harsh stance against the presence of Turkey in Syria, which guards civilians against PKK and PYD militants.



So, why is the U.S. government readily rejecting these arguments, which sound reasonable and logical to everyone who follows the current dynamics in the Middle East to a certain extent? For what reasons do they argue that involving FETÖ in the incident, which is the number one suspect in the assassination, would be harmful? Why do they endeavor to persuade the world that the assassin, who committed this homicide just a day before a critical conference in Russia to discuss the resolution of the Syrian case, is a pro-Syria radical Islamist?



Washington must be sure of something if it speaks in such a self-assured way and sides with a terrorist organization against a group of countries, including Turkey, which is an important ally.



What we Turks ask for is the information Washington has. As a state of law, the U.S. must extradite Gülen to Turkey and present evidence on the matter. And the terrorist leader must defend himself before the eyes of the world.



Unless they are afraid that Gülen would talk about his affiliation with the U.S., the only thing Washington must do in this regard is to get rid of Gülen, who resides in the U.S. thanks to the taxes of U.S. citizens.



We do not know whether U.S. President Barack Obama, who shrank the prestige of the U.S. in the Middle East to a level even below the level during the Cyprus Operation in the 1970s, wants to start a war just before he leaves office.



Despite all this, we would like to believe that the American public and President-elect Donald Trump, who is to be inaugurated in January, would remove this black mark in the history of the new world.Otherwise, the U.S. will withdraw into itself just like Obama and the powers that be desire and will consequently end up with no room to have a say in the Middle East.



The situation has grown serious.