Western media complains about the evil it unleashed

When you see a large flow of "fake news" about you, your life or your country, it's normal to be shocked. But it is hard to be amazed if you are living in Turkey after almost four years of non-stop lies and false reports about your country.



Turkish people first couldn't believe their eyes when they saw hundreds of inaccurate, irresponsible and malicious reporting by Western media outlets on the Gezi Park events in the summer of 2013. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who was previously depicted as the leader of a model country for the Arab World, suddenly became a "dictator" in the reports in Western media. Then the fake news about Turkey never stopped. Today it's hard to see a surprised Turkish person on the street when you show a false story from any Western media outlet about their country and ask for their opinion. They don't get angry, they don't feel furious, they have just gotten used to it.



After so many lies in the reporting of terror attacks by the outlawed PKK and Daesh, the reports over the failed coup attempts by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) on July 15, 2016 was the last straw for the Turkish people. They stopped giving credit to Western mainstream media. Even many of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan opponents in Turkey do not believe what the Western media says about Turkey, and even they are not surprised anymore. As a matter of fact, the Western media played the biggest role in the rise of anti-Western sentiment in Turkey. People believe that the authors of anti-Turkey propaganda articles and the journalists behind the hostile reports would have been happy if the coup attempt was successful or if the terror attacks brought Turkey to the brink of a civil war. While the Western media and governments undermine democracy and basic principles of human rights when it comes to the lives of Turkish citizens but use those as tools to bash Erdoğan and Ankara with, Turks have started to ask questions about the understanding of democracy and human rights among the Westerners.



But in the meantime, the Westerners themselves started to whine about the era of fake news that they started. While U.S. officials accuse Turkish media of spreading "fake news," we see the mainstream media in the West complain about the "age of post-truth politics" after President-elect Donald Trump and Brexit. The term "post-truth" has already been announced as the word of 2016 by the Oxford English Dictionary. According to the Oxford English Dictionary, the concept of post-truth has been in existence for the past decade, but they have seen a spike in frequency this year in the context of the EU referendum and the U.S. presidential elections. The concept of "post-truth" has been in existence for a long time, as we all know. Otherwise, how can we explain the following of the huge lie that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction? It looks like the Western media feels that they have been tricked by their own games, which is publishing reports that are wrong and lacking in any factual basis. They didn't want Donald Trump to become the next president of the U.S., but he won the elections even though 70 percent of his statements included factual mistakes if PolitiFact's claims are correct. As for the Brexit referendum, the eurosceptics argued that EU membership costs the U.K. 350 million pounds a week but they didn't feel obliged to mention the amount they received in return. But why should they do that since the voice of the establishment has never told the whole story to the public before.



Now I see that the Western mainstream media is making a noise about the "fake news" and warning about the aftermath of spreading lies and false reports, and I remember all the incidents that they irresponsibly chose to give false color to while they were reporting. How many misleading reports and false news articles did they publish and spread about Turkey, or the civil war in Syria, or the Middle East in order to manipulate their readers? They thought they could direct their audience's thoughts and feelings with their malicious reporting. They aimed to prepare their readers for their government's policies full of mistakes and hidden agendas. Sometimes they were bolder; they published false stories to direct the governments' policies. They were sure that they would control the evil, but they opened the gates of hell.



The news media outlets, which were once the most trusted public institutions, are losing their credibility more and more every day. More than that, the truth itself is losing its significance. The facts are no longer important when the voters go to the polls. The society doesn't know anything for sure any more; they are confused when they talk; and yet they are sure that the party they support fully knows what they are doing. Appealing to their emotions, many decide with their anger and hatred, some chose to follow their fears and anxiety, but few try to be empathetic and compassionate. In the meantime almost none are skeptical about their confusion, thoughts and feelings.



"We live in a world of radical ignorance, and the marvel is that any kind of truth cuts through the noise," says Robert Proctor, a science historian from Stanford University, and he warns, "Even though knowledge is 'accessible,' it does not mean it is accessed." Instead of the term "post-truth politics," Proctor prefers to use the term "Agnotology," which he defines as the study of culturally induced ignorance or doubt, particularly the publication of inaccurate or misleading scientific data. According to him, ignorance is intentionally produced and maintained in society.



Either we use the term "post-truth politics" or "Agnotology," or simply the "era of fake news," or we just say, "they are lying," it just shows that now we all know what's happening, but what we are scared of is that if there is really no way out of it.