EU needs cooperation with Russia, Turkey

In the aftermath of U.S. President Donald Trump's speech during his oath taking ceremony, European Union officials, and the president and prime ministers of member states have reacted harshly.



The EU is now very worried about Donald Trump's relations between the U.S. and the EU, especially in the field of trade which has already been problematic. Now, concerns have grown that there will be major problems in terms of cooperation between the U.S. and the EU.



The fact that Donald Trump was elected as the president of the United States has also revealed how bad the policies the EU have taken in other areas. The EU, which cannot be considered without the U.S., reveals how bad policies are applied with regards to China, Russia and even Turkey as long as it experiences contradictions with the U.S.



The loneliness of an "unfriendly" EU with Russia and Turkey seems to be a big problem for the union, whose relations with China are still very troubled, without the U.S.



Hans-Ulrich Jörges, one of the co-editors of prominent German magazine "Stern" published an article last week that kept this fact very clear. He noted that both Germany and the EU are making big mistakes toward Russia and Turkey



"We are creating our enemies ourselves," Jörges said.



Jörges also wrote that the isolation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who received a standing ovation during his speech in the German federal parliament Bundestag in the fall of 2001 and labeling President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan the "main enemy" were unacceptable mistakes.



Jörges, who said that the rejection of Turkey's obstruction to EU membership, the denial of visa exemption, and the inability to open important negotiation chapters are in fact against the interests of the EU, is quite right.



Jörges even called on politicians in his country and the EU to "end this mistake," suggesting that, "The EU and Germany should quickly cooperate on Syria by improving their relations with Russia and Turkey."



It would be nice if everyone came back to their senses and actually saw the number of articles making this warning increase in EU-based media outlets, which has fueled enmity with Russia and Turkey in recent years.



We have a proverb in Turkey, "Better to lose the saddle than the horse."



That is the best suggestion for the EU to get out of its current situation.



The EU, which will give more priority to its own internal problems and will be left alone by the U.S., must be prepared to play a different role in many parts of the world and to become more active on the agenda.



However, the EU is in a difficult position and has neutralized itself by always sticking to the U.S. or remaining passive with the logic of "the U.S. is already solving the problem." The EU needs new alliances, primarily Syria and the Middle East.



It needs Russia and Turkey not only in the Middle East, but in the Balkans, in the Caucasus, in Asia, in Africa, and most importantly in the fight against terrorism.



It is no longer possible for an EU that has bad relations with Russia and Turkey, to take a step forward in Syria or Iraq. If the EU wants to play an active role in solving the crises then it will have to watch and bear the consequences and be "one of the solution architects" in the crisis areas.



To do that, it would have to put its "non-existing" dialogue with Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan into order as soon as possible.



However, EU politics and media bear great responsibility in this matter. The media, which have recently provoked EU public opinion against Russia and Turkey with unrealistic allegations and caused people in the EU to come out against Vladimir Putin and recently more against Erdoğan through lies, are now obliged to correct this situation. It will not be easy. But they have no other chance.



Correctly informing the voters in EU countries, especially in the election year of 2017, is crucial for the future of the EU.



Donald Trump's U.S. seems to be getting more and more executives and journalists to "wake up" to "the EU's mistakes" in both politics and media.



But, it will not be easy to correct the failed policies of recent years. It will be necessary to convince and win back not only EU public opinion, but also Russian and Turkish public opinions, which are rightfully angry with the EU.



Let's see if the EU manages to recognize the urgent need for cooperation with Russia and Turkey and take the "right steps" as soon as possible.



Each wasted day is against the interests of the EU.



The keys to the solution of the refugee problem and the success of the fight against terrorism are in Syria. There is no U.S. there anymore. There is only Russia and Turkey, if you know what I mean.