May and Merkel's important visits to Turkey

In a period of two successive weeks, Turkey prepares to host two important guests, first the British Prime Minister Theresa May last week, and now the German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who will be in Ankara this Thursday.



It is of absolute necessity that we monitor and analyze these visits, one by a prime minister who will lead the United Kingdom out of the European Union, and the other by the German Chancellor, whose country, almost single-handedly, bears the burden of the EU.



Brussels, the other EU capitals, and particularly the EU Commission and the European Parliament, should also be evaluating these visits carefully.



Following her meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, British Prime Minister Theresa May said commercial relations between Turkey and Britain will be increased. She acknowledged Turkey as one of the U.K.'s oldest friends and said they wanted to improve bilateral relations even further.



Meanwhile, President Erdoğan announced that Turkey aimed at increasing the annual trade volume with Britain from 15.6 billion pounds to 16 million. He also touched upon how Turkey, whose EU accession negotiations have been unfairly stalled for years, attaches great importance to its relations with Britain, which is preparing to leave the same bloc.



During the visit, the two countries also signed a huge military aviation deal. The deal, with British defense and aviation company, BAE Systems, for cooperation in the aeronautical industry, has been reported to be worth more than $125 million. Under the agreement, BAE Systems and Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc. (TAI) will work together to develop the TF-X, Turkey's first homegrown fighter jets.



It was also decided that Turkey-Britain cooperation in commerce and the fight against terrorism will be improved.



In terms of the Cyprus issue, it was agreed upon that both the countries would play constructive roles as guarantor countries.



In short, Britain, by taking a right step, has demonstrated to the world the kind of importance it gives to Turkey, a powerful nation in Europe, and its need for Turkey, in terms of its future interests as a non-EU member country.



Now it is German Chancellor Angela Merkel's turn!



Merkel, who leads the way in the number of visits to Turkey among EU leaders over the past one and a half years, comes to the country at a difficult time.



Turkey is getting ready for a referendum in April. The country has drafted a new constitution. It is, in fact, going through a transition, preparing itself for a new system that will pave the way and eventually facilitate a more social, democratic, modern and powerful country after being liberated from an old, broken-down system, once the new constitution is approved by the public.



In Germany, on the other hand, there are three important state elections in 2017, followed by general elections in September.



Angela Merkel's job is not easy. The main opposition party moved against Merkel by picking Martin Schulz, the former head of the European Parliament, as a candidate for chancellor on Sunday. On the other hand, the extreme right-wing party Alternative for Germany (AfD) has a candidate who might take a big bite out of Merkel's chunk of constituencies.



And in such times, Merkel needs Turkey. Of course, Turkey also needs Germany's cooperation, especially when it comes to fighting terrorism, an area in which it has harshly criticized Germany, but rightfully so.



The PKK, a terrorist organization that has ensanguined Turkey with blood, and Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) militants, who tried to seize power in Turkey with a bloody coup on July 15 last year, use Germany almost as a "base" or "headquarters."



Moreover, Germany's relations with terrorist organizations like the PKK-affiliated Syrian Democratic Union Party's (PYD) armed wing People's Protection Units (YPG), which were monitored and proved by Turkey, has disturbed Turks as well as the republic.



The question "Will Merkel's visit to Ankara melt the ice between the two countries?" is on everyone's lips. Angela Merkel intends to hold talks with Turkey on cooperation in the area of fighting terrorism with intelligence. However, Germany's understanding of fighting terrorism is quite insufficient. It is impossible to defeat terrorism completely as long as the fight is only limited to Daesh!



It would be very difficult to cooperate, unless Germany, which has been sympathetic towards terrorist organizations like the PKK, PYD/YPG and the FETÖ and has done nothing to prevent their anti-Turkey activities, takes steps on the issue.



Germany has previously turned down Turkey's requests to extradite terrorist members of the PKK and FETÖ, who have been involved in numerous bloody acts and seems to forget that NATO member Turkey is a state, ruled by laws.



If Germany continues to make the same mistake, it will only make it impossible to step forward together with Turkey, in regards to refugees and more importantly in commercial areas, especially in the matters of expectations, such as participating in giant tenders.



If Merkel wants to return to her country with good news from Turkey before the general elections, she must first come to Turkey with good news about the fight against the PKK, PYD and the FETÖ.



We are waiting!